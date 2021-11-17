College volleyball: Second-seeded Warriors geared up for NSIC Tournament

When it comes to volleyball, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is a gauntlet. In that conference schedule, there’s nowhere to hide.

This season, nine of the conference’s 16 teams have recorded at least 18 victories on the year, as is expected at this point. And more often than not, you’ll find at least a handful of NSIC squads ranked among the top 25 in NCAA Division II. Currently, there are four.

And for the first time in school history, Winona State ranks first among them.

Still, the Warriors enter the NSIC tournament — which begins with quarterfinal matches on Nov. 18 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. — as the No. 2 seed, behind top-seeded St. Cloud State. And yet they currently boast the conference’s highest national ranking, eighth, with a 26-3 overall record (17-3 NSIC). The Warriors kick-start their conference-title bid with a first-round clash against Upper Iowa at noon.

But their ambitions stretch beyond the conference tournament.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position,” said Winona State coach Joe Getzin, whose team is already within touching distance of its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016.

“While we suffered a couple of setbacks early on in the conference season, you know, being (26-3), I think we’ve proven ourselves to be one of the top 10 teams in the country, and I think we’re playing well. We have a group of older players that are driven to go out on a really good note.”

That group of older players is highlighted by one particular threesome, which has helped catapult WSU to its best-ever season.

Outside hitter Megan Flom, who on Nov. 10 was named the NSIC’s player of the year, headlines that trio with a slate of impressive statistics. Flom ranks third in the conference in attack percentage (.418), points per set (4.68), is fifth in kills per set (3.88) and 11th in blocks (1.03). Flom has ranked among the NCAA’s top 20 for total kills and kills per set in each week of the 2021 season. She has racked up 360 kills this fall, and recorded her 1,000th career kill against the University of Mary on senior day.

And that’s just one member of the fearsome threesome.

Another fifth-year senior, Bre Maloney, ranks second in the NSIC in assists per set at 11.74, is third in total set assists (997), and is 20th in digs per set (2.93). She also sits eighth in the country for assists per set and 12th in total assists.

Flom and Maloney are also joined by fifth-year senior Becca Pagel, who checks in as the Warriors’ third All-NSIC first-team selection. Pagel is undoubtedly the staple of WSU’s defensive team, with an NSIC-best 5.24 digs per set and 498 total digs to her name. Pagel also earned NSIC defensive player of the week recognition three times this season.

The presence of all three “super seniors” — all of whom made a special effort to return for one final run at the ultimate prize — has, without question, kept the Warriors in consideration among the nation’s best squads.

“All three of the the girls were able to extend their schooling a little bit; two of them started a graduate program, and one just extended her student teaching a little bit. That has made a difference, and they stuck around all summer and worked their tails off,” Getzin said. “And I think that has really influenced the younger kids, as well, no question. That has all led to us having a great season.”

And WSU’s season is far from over.

Regardless of their finish, the Warriors — ranked fifth in the latest NCAA Central Region rankings are almost certainly assured of a place in the national tournament, regardless of their conference-tournament finish.

Still, there is work to be done.

Seeded No. 2 in the NSIC, top-seeded St. Cloud State, unranked in the regional standings, (24-4, 19-1 NSIC) toppled the Warriors in a five-set thriller on Oct. 9.

WSU is 10-1 since that defeat.

“We’d love to have a chance to redeem ourselves against them,” Getzin said. “We have a team that, if we’re given that opportunity to go to the NCAA tournament, we could represent the Central Region very well and win a national championship.

“We feel like we have the pieces to compete at the highest level.”

