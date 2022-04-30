College track and field: Winona State runners set record at home meet

The Winona State women's track and field team hosted its first ever River City Rumble at Paul Giel Field, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The Warriors won 10 events and scored 180 points, finishing second behind University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's score of 210.

WSU's 4x100 relay team of Michaela Pryor, Brooklyn Schyvinck, Maddy Pietz and Kaylee Olson had the team's most impressive performance of the day, setting a facility record with a time of 46.63 seconds.

Pryor also took first in the 100-meter dash at 12.28.

A pair of Warriors won hurdles events, with Xana Leum taking first in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.93 and Schyvinck winning the 400-meter hurdles at 1:01.04.

Kaylee Beyer was the only racer to break five minutes in the 1,500-meter run, finishing at 4:36.88, with teammate Rachel Hoffman in second at 5:03.06. Beyer also won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.87.

Shereen Vallabouy also won a pair of events, taking first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.30 and the 200-meter dash at 24.05.

McKenna Taylor picked up a win in the 5,000-meter run at 17:32.93.

Madison Rizner picked up the Warriors' only field win, taking the top spot in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 3-inches.

