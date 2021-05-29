 Skip to main content
College track and field: Lewiston-Altura graduate Marcus Weaver wins pair of national titles
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

College track and field: Lewiston-Altura graduate Marcus Weaver wins pair of national titles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday was a memorable one for Lewiston-Altura High school graduate Marcus Weaver.

The UW-Eau Claire sophomore track and field athlete won not one, but two national titles at the Division III NCAA Outdoor Championships in Greensboro, N.C, claiming a title in the decathlon and the javelin throw for the Blugolds.

Weaver finished out his decathlon strong with a second-place finish in the javelin and third-place finishes in the discus and 110-meter hurdles. That helped him finish with a decathlon point total of 7,510, which ranks third highest in NCAA Division III history.

He then threw a distance of 67.68 meters on his final throw in the javelin final to secure another title. That toss was the longest across Division III this season.

He is the only man in NCAA Division III history to win both the decathlon and javelin at the same meet.

Weaver was named WIAC co-newcomer of the year this season and placed third in the heptathlon at the WIAC championships.

The Blugolds lead the team standings after two days of competition with the action continuing Saturday afternoon.

Daley earns All-American honors

Marcus Weaver’s former high school teammate and classmate Evan Daley also had himself a day at the national championships.

Daley — a sophomore at UW-La Crosse — earned All-American honors with a fifth place finish in the high jump with a leap of six feet, seven inches.

Evan Daley

Daley

He is the first student-athlete to earn an All-America award in the high jump since Brendan Deiss placed fifth in 2017.

+1 
Marcus Weaver

Weaver
