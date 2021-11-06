College sports roundup: WSU volleyball wins sixth game in a row

The No. 10 Winona State volleyball team kept rolling on Friday night, as the Warriors (23-3, 14-3) cruised past Northern Sun rival Minot State (1-22, 1-16) in a 3-0 sweep at home.

It was a lopsided matchup in the first set as WSU defeated the Beavers 25-8. The Warriors took their foot off the gas in the second and third sets, winning 25-18 and 25-21.

Sophomore Lydia Lange led WSU with six kills, though senior Megan Flom and junior Kami Knutsen were close behind in a tie at five. Knutsen also led the team in assists, with 16.

Senior Becca Pagel had the most digs for the Warriors, tallying 12.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Upper Iowa 1, Winona State 0

WSU’s soccer season came to a close Friday in Fayette, Iowa as the Warriors (4-12-1, 3-11-1) dropped a one-goal game against the Peacocks (8-9, 6-9).

The only scoring of the game came shortly after halftime when Upper Iowa freshman Alex Garcia scored in the 51st minute with assists by sophomore Samantha Maudsley and senior Toni Powsey.

MEN’S HOCKEY

St. Mary’s 4, University of Wisconsin-Superior 3

The Cardinals hockey team (1-3) picked up its first win of the season at home in a back-and-forth non-conference victory over UW-Superior (1-1).

Each team picked up a power-play goal in the first period, with St. Mary’s striking first on a goal by sophomore forward Bud Winter at 4:54. Junior forward Brady Lindauer and senior forward Ryan Stoynich assisted on the play.

The Yellowjackets’ power-play goal came at 8:56 when junior Sam Sterne scored off an assist by senior David Kaplan to knot the score at 1-1.

SMU scored one more time before the end of the first period when freshman forward Gabe Potyk scored at 11:26 for a 2-1 lead, with freshman forward Nathan Solis earning an assist.

UW-Superior tied the score 2-2 near the midpoint of the second period when senior Chad Lopez scored off an assist by junior Dylan Johnson at 9:41.

The Cardinals regained the lead at 17:43 in the second when sophomore forward Trevor Schroder put the team ahead 3-2 thanks to assists by sophomore forward Kasyn Kruse and freshman forward Laudon Poelinger.

Yet again, UW-Superior responded, tying the game 3-3 early in the third period on a goal by junior Charles Martin at 5:48, assisted by senior Artur Terchiyev and freshman Reed Stark.

Stoynich scored the game-winning goal at 13:29 in the third, with Winter and Lindauer assisting as the trio all picked up their second points of the contest after working together on the game’s opening goal as well.

SMU freshman goalie A.J. Ruskowski picked up the win with 28 saves and three goals allowed.

