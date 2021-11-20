College sports roundup: WSU volleyball drops championship game

Winona State’s volleyball team fell in the NSIC tournament final on Saturday, with the second-seed Warriors (28-4, 17-3) losing a 3-1 match to top-seed St. Cloud State (27-4, 19-1), their second loss to the Huskies this season.

St. Cloud had a solid win in the first set, beating WSU 25-17. The two teams were evenly matched in the second, though, with St. Cloud edging past the Warriors 26-24 in extra points.

Winona State fought back for their first victory in set three, winning 25-22, but the Huskies rebounded with a 25-21 victory in set four to seal the conference championship.

A trio of seniors dominated the statsheet for WSU, as Megan Flom led with 22 kills, Bre Maloney led with 45 assists and Becca Pagel had the most digs at 22.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 63, Macalester 61

The Cardinals (1-1, 1-0 MIAC) picked up their first win of the season, edging out Macalaster (3-3, 0-1) in Saint Paul in the teams’ first conference game of the year.

SMU played well in the first half, building up a 36-26 lead at the break. Sophomore forward Noah Frechette was in the zone in that stretch, shooting 3-for-3 from the field including 2-for-2 from three, with eight points to lead the Cardinals.

Macalaster rallied back in the second half, outscoring SMU 35-27, though it was not enough to pull off the comeback win.

Frechette was the Cardinals’ top scorer in the game with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, with 2-for-4 from three. Freshman guard Jabari Sawyer also hit double digits with 11.

Macalaster ‘s sophomore guard Caleb Williams was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting and 4-for-10 from three, also adding 11 rebounds for the game’s only double-double.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 63, Macalaster 58

The SMU women (2-1, 1-0) also picked up a win over Macalaster (1-2, 0-1) in St. Paul, winning by five in the conference opener.

It was a back-and-forth affair for the Cardinals women, taking a 19-15 lead in the first quarter, but falling behind 34-31 at halftime.

Saint Mary’s chipped away at the deficit in the third, outscoring Macalaster 13-12 for a 46-44 Scots lead heading into the final period. The Cardinals finished off the comeback by scoring six-straight points to start the fourth and holding off the Scots from there.

Senior guard Brooklyn Paulson played a large role in the second half comeback with 14 points in the final two quarters and a game-high 22 overall. Paulson also had nine rebounds to barely miss out on a double-double. Senior forward Jada Biermeier also hit double digits for the Cardinals, scoring 14 points.

Senior guard Celine Sabbagh led Macalaster in scoring with 17 points.

Winona State 66, Quincy 50

The Warriors (2-0) defeated host Quincy (0-4) at the Quincy Tournament in Quincy, Ill.

WSU significantly outplayed the Hawks in the odd quarters, outscoring them 17-9 in the first and 15-4 in the third. Quincy’s best quarter was the second, outgunning the Warriors 17-12. Winona State won the fourth quarter 22-20.

WSU senior center Emma Fee led all scorers with 17 points. The Warriors had two more players in double figures, as freshman guard Mattie Schimenz scored 12 and senior guard Emily Kieck scored 11.

Quincy was led by sophomore forward Grace Flanagan’s 13 points.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint John’s 3, Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals (2-7, 1-3) lost a heartbreaking home game in overtime in a back-and-forth contest against the Johnnies (3-4-1, 1-2).

SJU scored first when sophomore defenseman Jack Olsen netted a goal off assists by sophomore defenseman Max Osborne and freshman forward Spencer Rudrud at 11:54 in the first period.

Saint Mary’s tied the game 1-1 early in the second with a 4:02 goal by junior forward Sam Hanson. Sophomore forwards Nick Kiemel and Bud Winter picked up assists on the play.

The Johnnies regained the lead late in the second, as sophomore forward Lewis Crosby scored at 16:11 for a 2-1 advantage. Rudrud and Osborne assisted this goal as well.

Junior forward Brady Lindauer evened the score 2-2 for the Cardinals at 8:04 in the third, with Winter and sophomore forward Matt Hutton assisting on the play.

With the assist, Hutton moved into the lead on the Cardinals with six points this season, with two goals and four assists, with four players tied in second at five points.

Just 2:14 into the overtime period, the Johnnies broke the tie on a goal by junior forward Auggie Moore, with Osborne and sophomore forward Nick Michel picking up assists.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Benedict 4, Saint Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (4-3, 3-1) had a three-game winning streak snapped, losing by three goals at home against the Bennies (3-4, 2-1).

Saint Benedict took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but fully seized control with a three-goal second period for a 4-0 lead at the second intermission.

Senior Julia Pias was heavily involved in the Bennies’ offense, notching three assists in the game.

SMU’s lone goal came just before the final whistle when freshman forward Sidney Polzin scored unassisted at 18:49.

