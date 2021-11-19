College sports roundup: WSU volleyball advances to conference finals

Winona State’s volleyball team advanced to the NSIC tournament finals thanks to a 3-2 win over Augustana on Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The sixth-seeded Augies (19-11, 13-7) pulled off a 3-1 upset over three seed Concordia-St. Paul in the first round, then gave the two seed Warriors (28-3, 17-3) a hard-fought battle in the semifinals as well.

WSU started off with a 25-18 win in the first set, but Augustana came roaring back with a 25-15 win in set two.

Winona State got back in the lead with a 25-18 third-set win, but Augustana won the fourth set deep into extra points 31-29 to tie the match 2-2 and force a winner-take-all fifth set.

Once again, the set went into extra points, but this time the Warriors came out on top 17-15 to seal the victory.

Sophomore Sidney Paulson led WSU in kills with 18, senior Bre Maloney racked up 46 assists and senior Becca Pagel led with 19 digs.

The Warriors will attempt to win their first NSIC tournament title against top-seed St. Cloud State in the finals at 3 p.m. on Saturday after SCSU beat Wayne State 3-2 in the other semifinal matchup.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 70, McKendree 46

The Warriors (2-0) picked up a sizable win in their first game of a tournament at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill., defeating McKendree (0-4) by 24 points.

McKendree took an early lead, going ahead 22-15 by the end of the first quarter. However, a 26-6 margin in favor of Winona State in the second quarter put the Warriors up 41-28 at halftime.

The Warriors kept rolling from there, outgunning their foes 17-7 in the third and 12-11 in the fourth for a 70-46 final score.

Senior forward Taylor Hustad led the Warriors with 18 points, followed by senior center Emma Fee at 14. A pair of sophomores tied at 12 points, with center Ava Sergio and guard Caitlin Riley hitting the mark.

McKendree’s top scorer was sophomore Erin Golden, who scored 13.

Winona State had a dominant performance on the boards, out-rebounding McKendree 41-26. Sergio led the team with eight rebounds, while Hustad and Fee tied for second with seven apiece.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

St. Mary’s 2, St. Benedict 1

The Cardinals (4-2, 3-0) remained unbeaten in MIAC play by holding off a late rally by the Bennies (2-4, 1-1) in a one-goal win.

Saint Mary’s scored once in both of the first two periods to build up a 2-0 lead by the second intermission.

Freshman forward Allie Urlaub started the scoring with a power-play goal at 8:28 in the first, with junior defender Sydney Green assisting on the play.

Urlaub stretched the lead to 2-0 at 3:16 in the second, scoring unassisted for her second goal of the game and her third of the season.

Just past the midway point in the third period, Saint Benedict got on the board as Corrine Brown scored with assists by Ava Stinnett and Addy Hackley at 12:57.

The Cardinals shut down the Bennies from there to hold on for a one-goal win.

