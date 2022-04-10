College sports roundup: WSU baseball starts road trip with win

Winona State’s baseball team won the first game of a five-game road trip on Sunday, defeating University of Minnesota Duluth 6-3 in a seven-inning game.

The Warriors (7-12, 5-3) will play two more against the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-6) on Monday before traveling for a doubleheader against Bemidji State (5-25, 2-14) on Tuesday.

WSU got the scoring started in the fourth inning as freshman third baseman Miller Wallace tripled to right field to score senior catcher Derek Baumgartner, then sophomore shortstop Austin Beyer followed up one batter later with a single to score Wallace for a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh when junior designated hitter Dane Weiland singled to score freshman second baseman Kyle Yu.

Minnesota Duluth scored once in the bottom of the seventh, but WSU responded with three more runs in the top of the eighth to seal the win. Senior left fielder Nick Herbst doubled home Wallace, freshman center fielder Mason Trocke doubled home Herbst and Yu singled to score Trocke.

Duluth scored twice in the bottom of the eighth, but it was not enough for a comeback.

Senior starting pitcher Nicolas Herold provided the difference for the Warriors, allowing one run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts. Junior reliever Caleb Strack picked up a save, pitching two innings while allowing two runs and striking out three.

SOFTBALL

Winona State 7, Bemidji State 2

Winona State 5, Bemidji State 1

WSU won its fourth game of the weekend on Sunday as the Warriors (22-10, 8-2) swept the Beavers (7-23, 4-6) in a doubleheader in Winona.

The Warriors won the first game by five runs thanks to a dominant performance in the circle by senior pitcher Liz Pautz, who allowed just one earned run and struck out 13 in a seven-inning complete game.

Pautz’s only blemish came in the first inning when the Beavers scored off a bunt for a 1-0 lead. Bemidji State scored an unearned run in the fifth inning, but by that point, the WSU offense had already seized control.

Sophomore designated hitter Carly Engelhardt hit a solo home run to tie the game 1-1 in the second inning. Two innings later, Englehardt hit another solo home run to make it 5-1.

This was the second day in a row that Englehardt had a two homer game after the sophomore had a two-run shot and a three-run shot in the second game of a doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.

Senior catcher Rylee Stout had a two-run home run in the third inning and senior first baseman Ann Smolenski had a two-run homer in the sixth in a four-home run performance in the Warriors win.

The power surge died down in the second game, as WSU won a homerless 5-1 game.

Sophomore pitcher Abbie Hlas threw a seven-inning complete game in the victory, allowing one run and three hits with no walks while striking out four.

Winona State scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings for a 2-0 lead, before Bemidji State scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Warriors responded with a three-run sixth that locked up the victory.

WSU’s win came thanks to small ball with three RBI singles and a pair of RBI doubles.

Sophomore centerfielder Sam Keller was the only Warrior with multiple RBI, driving in two with a single and a double. Junior catcher Cammi Riemer was the only player to score more than one run, crossing home plate twice.

St. Olaf 9, Saint Mary’s 1

St. Olaf 10, Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals (10-9, 3-5) dropped a pair of road games in a doubleheader against the Oles (9-13, 4-0).

First up was an eight-run loss in six innings in which the Oles pulled away with five runs in the sixth frame.

Saint Mary’s took a lead in the second inning, as freshman pitcher Sarah Kraus dropped a bunt that scored junior second baseman Mackenzie Carey for a 1-0 score.

St. Olaf tied the game with a sac fly in the third, then took a lead with a two-run home run in the fourth and never looked back.

In game two, the Oles scored early and often for another eight-run deficit.

St. Olaf scored twice in the first inning and four times in the second to build up a lead they would not relinquish.

Saint Mary’s two runs came in the top of the third inning when junior shortstop Sophie Cave singled home freshman catcher Madison Kindler and freshman designated player Heather Nordlund grounded out to drive in freshman right fielder Allison Ciero.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.