College sports roundup: WSU baseball drops pair against ranked opponent

The Winona State baseball team hosted the 22nd-ranked team in the nation on Thursday, facing off against NSIC rival Augustana in a doubleheader in Winona.

While the first game was a close 3-2 loss for the Warriors (9-19, 7-10), the Vikings (31-7-1, 21-4) pulled away in a 9-1 win in the second game.

Both offenses were active early in the first game, with Augustana scoring one run in each of the first three innings and Winona State scoring two runs in the second.

A pair of Augustana’s runs came from two solo home runs, and Winona’s two runs came from a two-run shot by freshman third baseman Miller Wallace in a home-run heavy game.

Both teams’ pitching staffs took over from there, closing out the game with four shutout innings.

WSU senior starting pitcher Kyle Gendron threw three innings with four hits, two walks and three earned runs, striking out two. Junior reliever Caleb Strack tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and striking out five.

In game two, Augustana took an early lead and did not look back, scoring three in the first inning and two in the top of the second for a 5-0 lead.

Winona State scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the second frame when freshman third baseman Ryland Wall hit a sac fly that scored junior first baseman Cooper Kapanske to cut the score to 5-1.

The Vikings kept rolling with one run in both the fifth and sixth innings, plus two more runs in the ninth to seal the eight-run win.

Augsburg 6, Saint Mary’s 3

Saint Mary’s 5, Augsburg 3

The Cardinals (15-14, 7-5) split a home doubleheader against the Auggies (11-16, 3-7).

Saint Mary’s got on the board first in the first game when sophomore third baseman Cameron Weber hit a sac fly to score junior right fielder Brandon Merfeld in the bottom of the first inning.

The Auggies hit home runs in each of the next two innings, scoring one run in the second and five in the third for a 6-1 advantage, though Merfeld scored off a single by freshman left fielder Cam Miller in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Sophomore second baseman Ben Coons hit a sac fly to score freshman first baseman Mason Coyle in the sixth inning, but the Cardinals could not complete the comeback.

SMU senior starting pitcher Luke Gilbertson allowed nine hits and six earned runs in three innings, striking out one without a walk. Sophomore Dylan Westcott threw four perfect innings of relief, allowing no base runners with four strikeouts.

Game two was the opposite story, with Augsburg scoring first in the top of the first inning and Saint Mary’s surging ahead with four runs in the bottom of the first.

The Auggies cut it close with two runs in the top of the third, but St. Mary’s held them scoreless from there while adding one run in the bottom of the fifth to gain some breathing room.

Senior center fielder Tyler O’Brien had the strongest game at the plate for SMU, going 2-for-4 with three RBI. Miller and Merfeld both had three-hit games, with Miller going 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run and Merfeld going 4-for-4 with a walk and one run.

Sophomore starter Addison Hochevar earned the win, pitching five innings with no earned runs but three runs overall, four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Sophomore reliever Andrew Fischer picked up an extended save with four scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing five hits.

SOFTBALL

Winona State 11, Wayne State 1

Winona State 14, Wayne State 4

The Warriors (27-11, 13-3) pulled off a road sweep with a pair of double-digit wins over the Wildcats (11-30, 8-12).

WSU started the scoring in game one with five runs in the second inning, adding four in the top of the fourth and two more in the fifth. Wayne State’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Senior ace Liz Pautz improved her record to 18-4 with five innings of work, allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out five.

Senior right fielder Marissa Mullen had a perfect performance at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBI, one run scored and a double. Sophomore shortstop Abbie Hlas had a strong game at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run.

In game two, the Wildcats built up a 4-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and third innings.

Winona State scored three runs in the top of the fourth, then poured it on with 11 runs in the top of the fifth to seal the victory.

Hlas had another strong game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. She had some trouble as the starting pitcher, though, going 2 and ⅔ innings with four earned runs, six hits and two walks allowed with one strikeout.

Freshman pitcher Abby Smith pitched 2 and ⅓ innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts.

Junior catcher Cammi Riemer and sophomore center fielder Sam Keller each hit home runs in the contest, and sophomore first baseman Carly Engelhardt went 3-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored.

St. Scholastica 14, Saint Mary’s 10

Saint Mary’s 10, St. Scholastica 7

The Cardinals (13-13, 6-9) split a doubleheader on the road against the Saints (12-15, 4-9).

SMU struck first in game one, scoring one run in the top of the first inning, but the Saints responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 lead.

The Cardinals struck back with three runs in the top of the second to tie the score, but St. Scholastica scored again in the bottom of the second for a 6-4 advantage.

Following a scoreless third, the Saints scored a pair in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the lead. The Cardinals jumped ahead with five runs in the top of the fifth, but St. Scholastica quickly regained its lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and added to that lead with three runs in the sixth.

SMU scored once in the top of the seventh inning, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.

Senior center fielder Amy Kulaga had a well-rounded day at the plate for the Cardinals, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Junior shortstop Sophie Cave had multiple RBI as well, with a 3-for-4 performance with two runs batted in.

Freshman third baseman Riley Hall and junior second baseman Mackenzie Carey also had multi-hit games, with Hall going 2-for-5 with one run scored and Carey going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Freshman starting pitcher Sarah Kraus threw 1 and ⅓ innings with six earned runs, eight hits and one walk, striking out two. Hall pitched three innings of relief, allowing two walks, five hits and five earned runs without a strikeout. Freshman reliever Izzy Griffin finished the game with 1 and ⅔ innings, allowing three runs, three hits and two walks without a strikeout.

The high scoring continued in the second game, and the Cardinals jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning, adding one more in the third. St. Scholastica tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

St. Mary’s started to pull away with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth, but the Saints started to come back with two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh, but the Cardinals hung on.

Junior shortstop Sophie Cave went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored. Freshman pitcher Amelia Spilde also hada multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

In the circle, Spilde allowed five earned runs in 5 and ⅓ innings, allowing eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Freshman Molly Richgels threw ⅓ inning of relief, allowing two hits, and Hall threw 1 and ⅓ innings of relief, allowing no earned runs but two total, with one hit and one walk.

