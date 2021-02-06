College sports roundup: Winona State women knock off Minnesota State-Mankato in overtime

The Winona State women's basketball team rebounded from Friday's loss to Minnesota State-Mankato with a 95-91 overtime win over the Mavericks on Saturday.

The Warriors, who improved to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC, outscored Minnesota State-Mankato by five in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 78 before using that momentum in the extra frame to earn the victory.

Winona State had three players with at least 20 points, led by Emma Fee's 22 on 8-of-13 shooting. Emily Kieck and Allie Pickrain each added 20 points off the bench, while Caitlin Riley and Taylor Hustad pitched in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Warriors forced 24 turnovers and made 13 3-pointers, five of which came from Pickrain and four of which came from Kieck.

Winona State is back in action when it plays at Concordia-St. Paul on Friday.

MIAC

Bethel 81, Saint Mary's 67

ARDEN HILLS — The Cardinals got 27 points from Brooklyn Paulson and 12 from Ewelina Schlomann but fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.