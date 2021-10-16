College sports roundup: Winona State volleyball wins top-10 battle

Winona State’s volleyball team bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 3-2 win over Southwest Minnesota State at home on Friday night.

It was a top-10 showdown in Winona, with the Warriors (17-2, 8-2) ranked eighth in the nation while the Mustangs (15-3, 8-2) came in at 10.

WSU won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-19, but SMSU fought to a 2-2 tie with a 25-22 third-set win and a 25-18 win in the fourth.

Winona State clinched the victory with a 15-10 win in Set 5.

Junior Madison Larson led the Warriors with 14 kills, though senior Megan Flom was close behind with 13. Senior Bre Maloney led the team with 48 assists and senior Becca Pagel had the most digs with 20.

College of Saint Benedict 3, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (7-15, 3-3) lost in a sweep against the Bennies (4-11, 2-4).

All three sets were decided by the same score, with CSB winning 25-17 in each.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Winona State 1, Bemidji State 1

The Warriors (3-7-1, 2-6-1) earned their first draw of the season by hanging tough against 11th-ranked Bemidji State (10-0-2, 7-0-2) in a 1-1 tie in Winona.

WSU got on the board first when senior Riley Harmon scored in the 26th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Bemidji State equalized 10 minutes later on a goal by sophomore Anna Breffle, assisted by freshman Mason Schilling.

Neither team mustered any offense in the games final 54 minutes, and the teams each added a draw to their record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0