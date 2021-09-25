College sports roundup: Winona State volleyball sweeps University of Mary

Winona State’s volleyball team improved its record to 11-1 on Friday with a 3-0 sweep over University of Mary (2-10) in Bismarck, ND.

The Warriors won the first set 25-15, then expanded their margin of victory in the second 25-10, before closing out the sweep with a 25-14 score in set three.

Senior Megan Flom led WSU with 12 kills, also tying for the lead in blocks with sophomore Lydia Lange, with both players notching four blocks.

Senior Bre Maloney led the team with 34 assists.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

St. Cloud State 2, Winona 1

The Warriors (2-3, 1-2) lost a home NSIC match against St. Cloud State (1-3-1, 1-1-1) by a 2-1 score.

Winona State took the lead early when freshman Emily Chudik scored off an assist by senior Missy Greco in the second minute of the game.

St. Cloud State equalized in the 70th minute on a goal by senior Claire Shea, then the Huskies took the lead in the 84th minute on a goal by senior Karlie Valdez.

