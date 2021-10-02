College sports roundup: Winona State volleyball moves to 13-1

Winona State’s volleyball team swept NSIC foe University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday, with the Warriors improving their record to 13-1 this fall.

The Warriors (13-1, 5-1) won the first two sets decisively, 25-11 in the first and 25-9 in the second, and finished off the sweep of the Eagles (1-10, 0-6) with a 25-18 third set.

Senior Megan Flom led WSU in kills with nine, though sophomore Sidney Paulson was close behind with eight. Senior Bre Maloney led the team with 20 assists and senior Becca Pagel led the way with 18 digs.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Minot State 1, Winona 0

Winona State lost a low-scoring match against Minot State on Friday, with the Warriors (3-4, 2-3) falling 1-0 against the Beavers (6-2, 5-0).

Neither team could muster any offense early, and at halftime, the score was still 0-0.

The Beavers got on the board for the game’s only goal when senior Sophia Lewis scored unassisted in the 71st minute for a 1-0 win.

