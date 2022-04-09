College sports roundup: Winona State softball shuts out Crookston

Winona State’s softball team shutout University of Minnesota Crookston over the course of a home doubleheader on Saturday.

The Warriors (20-10. 6-2) beat the Golden Eagles (12-21, 3-5) 8-0 in the first game and 15-0 in the second in a pair of five-inning victories.

In the first game, senior pitcher Liz Pautz allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out nine in the five-inning shutout victory.

WSU took a 6-0 lead in the first inning as sophomore infielder Abbie Hlas hit a two-run home run and junior infielder Libby Neveau hit a grand slam.

Two more runs came in the second inning with a walk and a sac fly giving Winona State an 8-0 lead that would hold for the remainder of the game.

Hlas had a similar statline to Pautz as the pitcher in the second game, allowing three hits with one walk while striking out eight.

This time the Warriors bats did even more damage with 15 runs, including a pair of home runs by sophomore designated hitter Carly Englehardt

First up was a third-inning two RBI homer by Englehardt, but the sophomore tacked on a three RBI home run in the fourth as well, contributing to a seven-run inning that blew a previously 3-0 game wide open.

Freshman outfielder Logan Anderson hit a three run home run as well, with hers coming as part of a five-run rally in the fifth inning.

Carleton 3, Saint Mary’s 2

Carleton 6, Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals (10-7, 3-3) lost a pair of home games in a doubleheader against the Knights (14-5, 2-2).

It was a pitcher’s duel for most of the first game, with the score tied 1-1 at the end of the eighth inning. Carleton took the lead in the second, while the Cardinals tied it in the bottom of the fifth.

Things heated up in the ninth inning though, as Carleton’s Trina Eichel hit a two RBI single to go ahead 3-1.

Saint Mary’s junior first baseman Cassie Sutor scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of freshman outfielder Allison Ciero, though the Cardinals could not complete the comeback.

In the second game, both teams got off to an even start with a 1-1 tie at the end of the first inning.

However, Carleton scored one run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to pull away for the victory.

BASEBALL

Saint Mary’s 5, St. Olaf 4

St. Olaf 9. Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (11-10, 3-1) split a home doubleheader against the MIAC rival Oles (7-7, 1-1) for SMU’s first conference loss of the year.

In game one, Saint Mary’s needed extra innings to defeat St. Olaf.

SMU got off to a strong start with three runs in the first inning, as sophomore second baseman Ben Coons drew a bases loaded walk and freshman first baseman Mason Coyle hit a two RBI double.

After four scoreless innings, St. Olaf chipped away in the sixth with an RBI double, then jumped into the lead in the top of the seventh with a three RBI home run by senior Andrew Nomoto that made it 4-3.

SMU tied it in the bottom of the seventh as junior catcher Trevon VanEgtern grounded into a double play, but junior Brandon Merfeld scored on the play.

Following scoreless eighth and ninth innings, the Cardinals walked off with a pinch hit single by senior Bob Tilot, scoring sophomore third baseman Cameron Weber.

SMU senior starter Luke Gilbertson allowed four earned runs in seven innings of work, allowing 13 hits and striking out four while walking one, but it was sophomore reliever Andrew Fischer that got the win with three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, one walk and no hits.

The second game was all Oles as St. Olaf scored each frame in the second through the sixth inning en route to a 9-0 seven-inning victory.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Saint Mary’s 9, Hamline 0

The Cardinals (11-6, 4-4) swept a road match against the Pipers (2-11, 0-5), defeating their MIAC rivals for the 15th time in a row in a streak that dates back to 2001.

Augustana 7, Winona State 0

The Warriors (14-4, 9-2) traveled to Sioux Falls for their final dual meet of the regular season, losing in a 7-0 sweep against 20th ranked Augustana (16-1, 9-0).

TRACK AND FIELD

Ashton May Invite

Both Winona State and Saint Mary’s traveled to Wisconsin for the Ashton May Invitational at UW-La Crosse, and the Warriors women finished in second place in the team standings with a score of 137, falling behind the host Eagles’ score of 180.

The SMU women took ninth out of 11 teams with 17 points and the SMU men were 10th out of 10 with 13 points.

Four WSU runners won their events as junior Kendall Zeman was first in the 400-meter hurdles, junior Michaela Pryor won the 200-meter dash, sophomore McKenna Taylor won the 5000-meter run and junior Shereen Vallabouy won the 400-meter dash.

The WSU 4x100 relay team also took first.

SMU’s women had one first-place finisher as junior Anna Swanson won the javelin throw.

