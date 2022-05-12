College sports roundup: Winona State softball loses pitcher's duel in NCAA tournament

Winona State’s softball team lost a pitcher’s duel in the first round of the NCAA Division 2 Tournament on Thursday.

The eight-seed Warriors lost a 1-0 game against one-seed and host Rogers State, a game in which WSU had just one hit but only allowed two.

WSU senior ace Liz Pautz pitched all seven innings, allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out 14 batters.

Meanwhile, Rogers State senior pitcher Andrea Morales tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

The game’s only run came in the bottom of the second inning when freshman designated player Bridgett Morales hit a solo home run with one out.

Junior third baseman Libby Neveau was the only Warrior to get a hit, though senior right fielder Marissa Mullen drew a pair of walks.

The Warriors will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, playing their second game of the double-elimination tournament when they face off against five-seed Washburn, who lost a 1-0 matchup against four-seed Minnesota State-Mankato on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Winona State

After a back-and-forth first-round win over four-seed Minot State in the first round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament on Wednesday, the five-seed Warriors were in another see-saw match against one-seed Augustana before the game was suspended due to weather.

Winona State got on the board first with a two-run home run by freshman third baseman Miller Wallace, scoring senior catcher Derek Baumgartner, who had walked in the previous at bat.

Augustana took the lead with a four-run rally in the third inning, then added one run on a solo home run by sophomore first baseman Luke Ballweg for a 5-2 lead.

Before the next batter, severe storms began to roll through Sioux Falls which sent the game into a delay, and that delay later turned into a postponement.

The game will be resumed at a time to be determined on Friday morning, with the remaining three games on Thursday’s docket made up then as well.

