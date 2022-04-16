College sports roundup: Winona State softball locks down St. Cloud State

Winona State’s softball team had a stellar day against St. Cloud State on Saturday, sweeping a home doubleheader by allowing just two total runs against one of the top teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Heading into the day’s pair of games, the two teams were both in the top four positions of the 16-team conference standings.

The Warriors (25-11, 11-3) needed just five innings to dispatch the Huskies (25-14, 13-5) in game one, winning by a 9-1 margin.

WSU sophomore shortstop Abbie Hlas started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, doubling to right field to score sophomore center fielder Sam Keller for a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning a pair of Warriors hit two-run home runs, with Keller and senior catcher Rylee Stout both leaving the yard to stretch the lead to 5-0.

St. Cloud State scored its lone run of the game in the top of the third inning as Raven Vanden Langenberg doubled to drive in Brooke Bowlin.

After being held scoreless in the third, the Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sophomore infielder Carly Englehardt drove in Keller and Hlas with a double to center field and freshman third baseman Logan Anderson singled to center field to score Englehardt and senior right fielder Marissa Mullen.

Senior pitcher Liz Pautz was lights out, throwing five innings while allowing one earned run, three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

Pautz continued her dominance in the second game, pitching another complete game with seven innings of three-hit ball with two walks and 14 strikeouts to lead the Warriors to a 3-1 victory.

Both teams did all of their scoring in the second inning, with St. Cloud State starting with one run in the top of the frame.

The Warriors took the lead for good with a three-run rally. Sophomore infielder Teaghan Amwoza doubled to left field to score junior infielder Libby Neveau for the game’s first run, and Amwoza came around to score when senior outfielder Kayla Kerkman singled down the left field line two batters later. Kerkman scored when the next batter Keller doubled to center field.

BASEBALL

MSU-Mankato 12, Winona State 4

MSU-Mankato 5, Winona State 4

The Warriors (9-17, 7-8) had a tough task when they hosted the top team in the NSIC standings, Minnesota State Mankato (25-5, 18-3), and the Mavericks came out on top in both games.

The Mavericks got out to an early lead in the first game, scoring two runs in the first and one in the second. However, most of their damage came in a six-run fourth frame as they batted around the lineup to stretch the lead to 9-0.

MSU scored three more runs in the sixth inning for a 12-0 advantage.

Winona State came alive in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.

Freshman center fielder Mason Trocke and senior left fielder Nick Herbst started the inning with back-to-back solo home runs to cut the deficit to 12-2. Four straight Warriors batters reached base after that, capped off with a two-RBI double by sophomore shortstop Austin Beyer that scored junior catcher Dane Weiland and senior catcher Derek Baumgartner to finish off the scoring at 12-4.

The Warriors’ four-run final inning served as a rocky homecoming for WSHS alumnus Spencer Wright, who pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Mavericks before being tagged for four runs without getting an out in the seventh. Nathan Berg relieved Wright to record the final three outs of the game.

WSU’s senior starting pitcher Dillon Whittaker threw 3 and 1/3 innings, allowing one walk, 10 hits and nine runs, striking out three. Sophomore Peter Tveite relieved him, throwing 2 and ⅓ innings, allowing three runs, four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Freshman Nevin Wall finished the game with 1 and 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits and one strikeout.

The second game was closer than the first, but the Mavericks still came out on top by one run in a back-and-forth affair.

Winona State got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Weiland drove in the first run, singling to left field to drive home Herbst, and Beyer grounded into a double play while driving home Baumgartner.

MSU jumped into the lead with one swing in the top of the second as senior infielder Ross Indlecoffer hit a three-run home run for a 3-2 lead.

Following two scoreless innings, the Warriors tied the game in the fifth when Weiland singled home freshman Ryland Wall.

Freshman Joshua Hawksford put WSU in the lead 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when he scored on a wild pitch.

The Mavericks regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning, scoring a pair of runs before shutting out the Warriors the rest of the way.

Junior starting pitcher Cameron Keller threw 6 and ⅓ innings for Winona State, allowing three earned runs and five total runs, with five hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Junior reliever Caleb Strack pitched 1 and ⅔ scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts, while senior reliever Justin Firpo had one inning of scoreless work with no hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Macalester 2, Saint Mary’s 1

Macalester 3, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (12-13, 4-4) could not muster enough offense in a pair of low-scoring losses against Macalester (6-13, 2-4).

The Scots needed extra innings to defeat SMU in the first game, winning 2-1 in the eighth.

Macalester scored first, tallying one run in the top of the second inning.

That lead held until the bottom of the sixth, when senior center fielder Tyler O’Brien singled to center field to score sophomore second baseman Ben Coons to tie the score 1-1.

Macalester scored the winning run in the top of the eighth, taking advantage of a Cardinals error as junior second baseman Joe Margolis reached on an error and scored on a double by senior third baseman Michael Moreno.

It was a solid outing for the Cardinals pitchers despite the loss, as senior starter Luke Gilbertson threw seven innings, allowing one run and six hits, with no walks and four strikeouts and reliever Andrew Fischer allowed one hit and one unearned run with two strikeouts in one inning of work.

The Cardinals offense did not score a run in the second game of the doubleheader, while Macalester scored one run in the first, fourth and sixth innings.

SMU sophomore starting pitcher Addison Hochevar pitched six innings with two earned runs, three total runs, allowing five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Sophomore reliever Dylan Westcott threw one scoreless inning with one hit, no walks and no strikeouts.

