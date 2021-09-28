College sports roundup: Winona State golf wins home invitational

Both the Winona State men’s and women’s golf teams won their home tournament in Lake City on Tuesday, the Watkins Invitational, with each squad finishing the two-day event in first place after recording the best score on both days.

The WSU women shot a 315 on Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 625, beating out second-place Upper Iowa’s score of 637.

Sophomore Carly Moon won the event, shooting a two-day total of 150 to edge past Maggie Veenendall of University of Sioux Falls, who shot a 151.

On the men’s side, the Warriors shot a total of 572, outpacing second-place Missouri Western State’s score of 585.

Washburn junior Dawson Wells won the meet with a two-day score of 139, good for five-under par. Winona State freshman Brady Holland was second on the leaderboard, shooting a three-under-par 141.

MEN’S SOCCER

Gustavus Adolphus 1, Saint Mary’s 0

Saint Mary’s (3-6, 0-4) lost a low-scoring matchup against Gustavus Adolphus (7-3, 3-1).

The game’s lone goal came early in the contest, with Cole Schwartz knocking in a goal in the 18th minute, assisted by Scott Heinin and Otis Anderson.

