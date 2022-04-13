College sports roundup: Winona State baseball sweeps with two comebacks

On Wednesday, the Winona State baseball team was the away team on their home turf.

After wild weather forced Tuesday’s doubleheader against NSIC rival Bemidji State to be moved to Winona a day later, the Warriors (9-14, 7-5) swept the visiting Beavers (5-27, 2-16) by 9-4 and 6-2 margins, with both victories coming in extra innings.

In game one, it took a bit for both offenses to awaken.

Winona State scored the game’s first runs in the top of the fourth inning, with senior catcher Derek Baumgartner hitting a two RBI double and junior first baseman Cooper Kapanke scoring Baumgartner with a single for a 3-0 lead.

BSU responded with four runs to take a 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, though it was the only time they would score all game.

In the top of the seventh, the final inning of the game, Winona State tied it when sophomore shortstop Austin Beyer drove home Kapanke with a double to send the game to extra innings.

The Warriors ran away with the game in the eighth, scoring five runs with Beyer hitting a grand slam to cap off the scoring.

Senior starting pitcher Kyle Gendron threw 3 and ⅔ innings, allowing four runs, four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Senior reliever Justin Firpo picked up the win with 4 and ⅓ scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

The second game of the day required late heroics by the Warriors as well.

Freshman second baseman Kyle Yu scored on a sacrifice fly by Baumgartner in the top of the third inning to put Winona State ahead 1-0, but BSU tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the frame and took a 2-1 lead with one more run in the next inning.

Neither team scored again until the seventh inning, when Beyer singled to score freshman shortstop Joshua Hawksford to tie the score at 2-2.

Following a pair of scoreless innings, the Warriors once again blew the game wide open in extra innings, scoring four runs as Yu hit an RBI single, junior catcher Dane Weiland hit an RBI double and senior right fielder Carter Brinkman knocked in two RBI with a single.

Junior starter Bailey Banaszynski struck out 10 in six innings, allowing just three hits, two walks and one earned run with two runs allowed overall. Junior reliever Caleb Strack earned the win with three scoreless innings, striking out eight with no hits and no walks. Sophomore reliever Peter Tveite closed out the win with one inning, allowing one walk with one strikeout.

Bethel 6, Saint Mary’s 2

Saint Mary’s 8, Bethel 6

The Cardinals (12-11, 4-2) hit the road for a doubleheader against the Royals (19-4, 6-2), as the MIAC opponents split the pair of games.

Bethel had a trio of two-run innings in game one, scoring a pair in the second, fourth and fifth innings to build up a 6-0 lead.

Saint Mary’s scored one run in each of the last two innings, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.

Senior center fielder Tyler O’Brien scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning, and freshman first baseman Mason Coyle hit a solo home run in the seventh to wrap up the scoring for the game.

Saint Mary’s sophomore starter Jordan Zabel allowed seven hits and six walks, and four total runs and two earned runs, with one strikeout in four innings of work. Junior reliever Timmy Smith pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs, four hits and two walks with no strikeouts.

SMU fared better in the second game, scoring in each of the first six innings and holding off a late rally to seal the victory.

The Cardinals scored one run in the first through fifth innings, but picked up their first multi-run frame when junior designated hitter Daniel Marzen hit a three-run home run in the sixth, which put the team ahead 8-2.

Bethel scored one run in the second, third and sixth innings, but the Royals’ bats came alive at the end of the game, scoring three runs and loading the bases before Cardinals reliever Andrew Fischer came in and struck out senior third baseman Nick Kulseth to end the game.

SMU senior starting pitcher Jake Mercado threw four innings with two earned runs, two walks and six hits allowed, striking out two. Senior reliever Justin Haugo picked up the win with four and ⅔ innings, four runs and two earned runs allowed, one walk and eight hits allowed, striking out five.

