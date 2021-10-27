College sports roundup: St. Mary's women's soccer wins with one goal

The St. Mary's women's soccer team (13-3-1, 7-2-1) won in a low-scoring affair against Macalaster (10-5-2, 4-5-1) on Wednesday with a single goal providing the difference in the Cardinals' 1-0 win.

Junior Haddy Falkman scored in the 13th minute unassisted for the lone goal of the game on either side. It was Falkman's team-leading ninth goal of the season.

St. Mary's junior goalkeeper Alexis Nguyen stopped all three shots she faced.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

St. Olaf 3, St. Mary's 0

The Cardinals volleyball team (7-19, 3-7) fell to a sweep at the hands of St. Olaf (12-12, 7-3).

St. Olaf won the first set in extra points 27-25, then won more easily in Set 2 at 25-15, but it required extra points again in the third set 28-26.

Sophomore Ciarra McNally led the team in kills with 12, also tying for the team lead with two blocks. Junior Larkin Clem had the most assists, with 15, and senior DeJaye Baab's 12 digs led the team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0