College sports roundup: Saint Mary's women's hoops sets record in win

The Saint Mary’s women’s basketball team was on fire from beyond the arc on Saturday, hitting a school-record 15 3’s in a 71-54 home victory over MIAC foe Concordia-Moorhead.

SMU (8-15, 7-13) outscored the Cobbers (6-13, 6-11) in the first three quarters, with 20-11, 18-16 and 16-9 margins respectively. Concordia outscored the Cardinals 18-17 but it was nowhere near enough to come back from the 18-point deficit.

Senior guard Brooklyn Paulson led all scorers with 23 points, hitting 7-of-11 3-pointers for nearly half of the Cardinals’ record-breaking total.

Freshman guard Izzy Goettelman, a 2021 Winona Senior High grad, also hit double figures with 17 points, including a 3-for-4 day behind the arc.

Freshman guard Maggie Newhouse scored nine points while going 3-for-3 from 3-point range, and junior guard Ashley Streveler was 2-for-7 from 3 in a six-point outing to finish off the record-breaking game.

Mary Sem was Concordia’s high scorer with 12 points.

Winona State 55, SMSU 52

The Warriors (12-12, 9-11) held off a late surge by NSIC rival Southwest Minnesota State (11-11, 8-10) to close out a home win.

While the game was even at the start, with the two teams playing to a 15-15 draw in the first quarter, WSU seized control with a 19-9 advantage in the second quarter for a 34-24 halftime lead.

The Mustangs narrowed the deficit with a 13-11 score in the third quarter.

Winona State held onto that eight-point lead for the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the fourth, up 53-45 with 2:21 remaining. SMSU was able to cut the deficit as low as two points, but WSU never trailed as it hung on for the close win.

SMSU’s Meleah Reinhart led all scorers with 21 points.

A trio of Warriors combined for 46 of the team’s 55 points, with seniors Taylor Hustad and Emily Kieck tying atop the scoresheet with 16 apiece and sophomore Alex Dornfeld coming off the bench to score 14.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Concordia-Moorhead 65, Saint Mary’s 64

The Cardinals (8-14, 6-12) suffered a heartbreaking defeat as the Cobbers’ (5-13, 4-11) Jackson Jangula hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for one-point MIAC victory in Winona.

The lead see-sawed back and forth in the final five minutes, though SMU took a two-point lead on a layup by junior guard Raheem Anthony with 26 second left, only for Jangula to reclaim the lead seconds later.

SMU senior guard Zach Kjeseth scored a career-high 20 points to lead all scorers, with Anthony scoring 12 and senior wing Caden Freetly adding 10 as the three Cardinals in double digits.

The Cobbers were led by an 18-point performance from Dylan Inniger.

SMSU 79, Winona State 71

The Warriors (14-9, 10-8) dropped a home conference matchup against the Mustangs (13-10, 9-9).

WSU held a narrow lead in the first half, up 31-30 at the break, but Southern Minnesota State pulled away by a nine-point margin in the second half.

SMSU’s Dunwa Omat and WSU’s Alec Rosner tied for the high-scoring mark, each with 23 points. The only other Warrior in double digits was Luke Martens, with 11 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 2, Augsburg 1

The Cardinals (12-8-1, 9-4-1) followed up a two-goal win from Friday night with a one-goal win on Saturday to complete a weekend sweep against the MIAC rival Eagles (10-10-2, 6-6-2).

Augsburg got on the board first with a first-period goal, but second-period scores by Kas Kingston and Ellie Hegdahl gave SMU enough offensive production to close out the win.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Augsburg 7, Saint Mary’s 3

After a one-goal loss on Friday, the Cardinals (7-12-1, 4-6) lost by four on Saturday as No. 4 Augsburg (21-2-0, 13-1-0) swept the series.

The Eagles scored six goals in a row in the first and second periods, and while SMU scored three times in the final two frames, it was not enough to dig out of that hole.

Gabe Potyk, Matt Hutton and Alex Cannon scored for the Cardinals in the loss.

TRACK AND FIELD

St. Olaf Quadrangular

The Cardinals had a pair of wins and six second-place performances at the St. Olaf Quad in Northfield.

Samantha Kubes won the women’s shot put with a throw of 12.12 meters, also earning a second place finish in the weight throw (14.23m).

Aidan Gatz had the men’s team’s only win, with a pole vault of 4.42 meters.

Garrett Jackson placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.02, while Isaiah Brindamour ran a time of 2:02.23 in the 800-meter run for another silver medal.

Sean Curran had a pair of second-place finishes, with a weight throw of 16.02 meters and a shot put of 13.24 meters.

Both the men’s and women’s 4x200 teams took second place.

