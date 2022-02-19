College sports roundup: Saint Mary's women's hockey falls in overtime

Saint Mary’s women’s hockey team fell in overtime during the first game of the team’s final series of the season, losing a 4-3 home matchup against MIAC foe Bethel.

The Cardinals (12-9-1, 9-5-1) struck first, scoring once in the first period and again midway through the second to take a 2-0 lead.

The Lions (7-10-1, 5-6-1) responded with one goal in the second and one early in the third to even the game at 2-2 at 4:42.

SMU quickly regained the lead as Anna Braun scored unassisted at 6:09 in the period to take a 3-2 lead.

The Cardinal advantage did not last long, though, as Bethel’s Lindsey Albers scored at 10:29 for a 3-3 tie that held until the end of regulation.

Just 17 seconds into overtime, Julia McAlpin sealed the victory for the Lions.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Bethel 3, Saint Mary’s 2

Like the women’s team, the Cardinals men lost by one goal at home against Bethel in the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Lions (14-9-1, 7-7-1) kicked off the scoring with 39 seconds left in the first period courtesy of Sam Wilhite.

SMU (7-13-1, 4-7) responded with two goals in the second period, by Brady Lindauer and Kick Kiemel, though once again Bethel scored with less than a minute to go as Braeden Bartoo netted the equalizer with 50 seconds left in the frame.

Bethel scored the lone goal in the third period to seal the win.

BASEBALL

Drury 17, Winona State 2

The Warriors (0-4) lost their fourth game in a row to start the season as they dropped a 17-2 non-conference road matchup against the Panthers (5-0) in the first game of a three-game series.

Senior starter Dillon Whittaker allowed six runs, five earned, in four innings pitched with three walks and five strikeouts.

A trio of relievers combined for the other 11 earned runs as senior John Breske allowed four more earned runs with one walk in one inning, junior Nathan Platter allowed three earned runs with one strikeout in one inning and sophomore Chandler Schmidt threw one inning, allowing four earned runs and striking out two.

The only WSU pitcher to come out unscathed was senior Nicolas Herold, who had three strikeouts and a walk in a scoreless fifth inning.

The Warriors first run came in the sixth inning when freshman third baseman Miller Wallace hit a solo home run, the first homer of his collegiate career.

Junior first baseman Cooper Kapanske scored the team’s second run on a bases-loaded error in the eighth inning.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mark Miller Invite

Both Winona State and Saint Mary’s track programs competed at the Mark Miller Invite in Mankato on Friday, though the Warriors outperformed the Cardinals.

WSU’s women placed fourth out of eight teams with a total score of 38 points, well behind first-place MSU-Mankato’s 249.5. The Cardinals women were eighth with a score of nine, while the SMU men took ninth out of nine teams with a score of 13.

The best performance for either school came in the 1,000-meters as WSU’s Kaylee Beyer won the event with a time of 2:54.73.

Both schools had a runner near the top of the women’s 400, with WSU’s Lainey Lipschultz taking third out of 17 runners at 1:01.1 and SMU’s Caroline Gearin in fifth at 1:01.4.

The only other top five finisher for the Cardinals was men’s thrower Sean Curran, who placed fourth in the 28-man field in the weight throw with a distance of 16.91 meters.

WSU’s Michaela Pryor took fourth out of 31 runners in the 200-meters (25.5) and Rachel Hoffman was fifth out of 24 in the mile (5.34).

