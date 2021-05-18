College softball: WSHS grads Hoeppner and Block earn WIAC honors

Platteville, Wis. — Senior Ashton Hoeppner finished her record-breaking career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with her third first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honor.

Hoeppner was the Pioneers’ work horse on the mound. The Winona Senior high graduate appeared in 28 games, starting 20 of them. She finished the season with 128 innings pitched, 102 strike outs, seven wins, five saves and a 3.28 ERA. This is Hoeppner’s third All-WIAC selection.

Hoeppner owns the Pioneer record for career strikeouts with 356. She also set the single season strikeout record in 2018 with 150. Hoeppner also excelled in the classroom and was honored with the WIAC Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete award — her older sister Halle won the same award for women's basketball in 2020 at UW-Eau Claire.

Hoeppner recently graduated with a biology degree and will enroll at Marquette University to pursue a master’s degree in nursing.

Hoeppner's high school teammate, Katie Block, earned an All-WIAC honorable-mention. The UW-La Crosse senior shortstop hit a team-high .388 and also led UW-L in slugging percentage (.513) and triples (2).

