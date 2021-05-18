 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: WSHS grads Hoeppner and Block earn WIAC honors
0 comments
alert top story

College softball: WSHS grads Hoeppner and Block earn WIAC honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Platteville, Wis. — Senior Ashton Hoeppner finished her record-breaking career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with her third first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honor.

Hoeppner was the Pioneers’ work horse on the mound. The Winona Senior high graduate appeared in 28 games, starting 20 of them. She finished the season with 128 innings pitched, 102 strike outs, seven wins, five saves and a 3.28 ERA. This is Hoeppner’s third All-WIAC selection.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hoeppner owns the Pioneer record for career strikeouts with 356. She also set the single season strikeout record in 2018 with 150. Hoeppner also excelled in the classroom and was honored with the WIAC Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete award — her older sister Halle won the same award for women's basketball in 2020 at UW-Eau Claire. 

Hoeppner recently graduated with a biology degree and will enroll at Marquette University to pursue a master’s degree in nursing. 

Hoeppner's high school teammate, Katie Block, earned an All-WIAC honorable-mention. The UW-La Crosse senior shortstop hit a team-high .388 and also led UW-L in slugging percentage (.513) and triples (2). 

+1 
Ashton Hoeppner mug UW-P

Hoeppner
+1 
Katie Block mug

Block
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Most Important Positions Each NFL Team Must Address In The 2021 NFL Draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News