College softball: Winona State wins dramatic doubleheader

If Hollywood wrote a script about the Winona State University softball team’s pair of Saturday wins, it would be tough to make the sweep it recorded against Sioux Falls more dramatic than it really was.

Senior pitcher Liz Pautz started the day by throwing a perfect game in a five-inning 8-0 NSIC win, and senior right fielder Marissa Mullen had a three-home run game that included a walk-off homer in an 8-6 comeback in the second game.

From the start, it was clear Pautz was at the top of her game.

“She had a great energy about her. She was smiling, you could tell she was really loose and for any player hitter or pitcher, that goes a long when when you aren’t tense and trying,” coach Greg Jones said.

After striking out four batters in the first two innings and inducing a fly out to start the third, Pautz closed out the game by striking out the final eight Cougars. In total, she had 12 strikeouts in her 15-out performance.

“She’s had some games this year where our defense can just take the day off,” Jones said with a laugh. “She was really efficient in how she went about her work today.”

It was the Warriors’ third perfect game in program history, and their first since Jordyn Kleman pitched a perfect game on April 28, 2018 in an 8-0 five-inning win over MSU Moorhead. It was also the 30th no-hitter in school history, the most recent since Kleman beat Bemidji State 8-0 in a five-inning no-hitter last season.

WSU (15-8, 2-0) scored five runs in the second inning to start the scoring, adding three more in the shutout win over USF (13-11, 1-3).

Sophomore center fielder Sam Keller had the Warriors’ best game at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two runs and four RBI. Four more Warriors drove in one RBI apiece and four scored at least one run.

In the second game, the Warriors trailed by four runs with two innings remaining before a frantic comeback was capped off with a walk-off three-run home run by Mullen made it an 8-6 Warriors win.

The ball was flying out of the yard in the second game, with USF hitting a pair of homers and Winona State going over the fence five times. Mullen had the most prolific game, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI.

Heading into the game, Mullen only had one home run, but it was not a surprise to Jones that she had a hat trick on Saturday.

“Every day in practice, she’s one of our best hitters,” he said. “You see that power every day, so it was nice to get it going today.”

USF took a 1-0 lead on a sac fly in the top of the second, but WSU tied it with a solo homer by junior catcher Cammi Riemer in the bottom of the third, then took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth with Mullen’s first homer.

Mullen struck out in the bottom of the first inning in her first at-bat of the day, but Jones said she was “right on all three pitches.” So much so, that he predicted a big hit to assistant coach Chad Tuescher when the senior stepped up to the plate in the fourth.

The Cougars surged back ahead in the fifth inning, scoring five runs with a pair of homers for a 6-2 lead, holding the Warriors scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

WSU’s comeback got off to a rocky start in the sixth inning, with a pair of outs to start the frame. Down four runs, with just four outs left in the game, the Warriors needed a big play and Mullen provided it, hitting her second home run of the day, a solo shot, for a 6-3 score.

“You can’t take away how big the last one was because it won the game for us, but mentally, I think the second one was really big,” Jones said. “If we go into the seventh down four, it just has a different feel.”

The rally was not done there, as Carly Englehardt doubled and shortstop Teaghen Amwoza followed with a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-5.

With the meat of the Cougars lineup coming up in the top of the seventh, Jones sent Pautz out for an inning of relief, and she kept USF scoreless to keep the Warriors in contention.

Keller walked to start the inning, and pitcher/DH Abbie Hlas singled next to put two runners on. Third baseman Lilly Neveau grounded out and advanced the pair of runners before Mullen won the game.

Even more than just a single win, the come-from-behind victory taught a valuable lesson to the WSU players.

“That’s one thing we really haven’t done this year,” Jones said. “I really liked the mental toughness our offense showed to be resilient and stay in that game and continue to have good at bats even though we were trailing.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

