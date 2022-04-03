College softball: Winona State, Saint Mary's post doubleheader sweeps

The Winona State University softball team ran its winning streak to four games by beating Southwest Minnesota State 10-2 and 11-0 in a doubleheader played at Alumni Field on Sunday.

The Warriors (18-8, 4-0) scored nine runs — five in the first inning — in the first three innings of the opener

Center fielder Sam Keller was 3 for 4 with a three-run double in the third inning of the first game. She also doubled and scored during the five-run first, which was anchored by a two-run single from designated hitter Carly Engelhardt. Engelhart also drove in three runs in the first game.

Liz Pautz struck out seven, walked one and allowed two hits for the Warriors to bump her season record to 12-3. She allowed two runs, but both were unearned.

The Warriors also scored nine runs in the first three innings of the second game, this time using a five-run third.

Pitcher Abbie Hlas, catcher Zoe May, right fielder Marissa Mullen and Engelhardt all drove in two runs, and Engelhardt contributed a two-run double in the five-run third. Hlas and Engelhardt had three hits apiece, and Hlas and Keller each scored three times.

May drove in her runs when she reached on an error in the fourth. Hlas also pitched all five innings and walked one batter while allowing three hits in the shutout for Winona State.

MIAC

Saint Mary’s 6, Concordia 2

Saint Mary’s 9, Concordia 5

The Cardinals (10-5, 3-1) won the first game with a four-run third inning and put the finishing touch on the sweep with a three-run sixth in the second game.

The opener was tied at 2 before the four-run third, and pitcher Sara Kraus delivered the big blow with a two-run double to right field. Third baseman Riley Hall added two hits, and Hall and shortstop Sophie Cave each scored two runs for Saint Mary’s.

Kraus (5-3) struck out nine and allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk for the Cardinals.

First baseman Cassie Sutor was 3 for 3 as Saint Mary’s recorded 13 hits in the second game. Hall, Cave, Erin Sullivan and Kraus all added two. Sullivan hit a two-run home run in the sixth to produce the Cardinals’ final two runs.

Amelia Spilde (3-0) picked up the pitching victory with four strikeouts and six hits allowed over 5⅓ innings. Kraus then struck out three on 1⅔ innings for her first save.

