College softball: Winona State first-round matchup set for NCAA tournament

Following a strong regular season, and a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament runner-up performance, the Winona State softball team earned a berth in the NCAA Division 2 Tournament starting Thursday.

The Warriors (40-15) earned an eight-seed in the eight team region, and will start the tournament with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against the region's top seed Rogers State (47-9), with the Hillcats also hosting the weekend's games in Claremore, Oklahoma.

In the first three days of the tournament, four-team regions compete in a double-elimination bracket with the winning team moving onto the next weekend's Super Regional round.

Joining WSU and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association champ Rogers State are four-seed Minnesota State-Mankato (46-12) and five-seed Washburn (45-13).

As a fellow NSIC member, MSU is a familiar foe for the Warriors. The Mavericks swept an April 26 doubleheader in Mankato by scores of 4-3 and 1-0, but Winona State got its revenge on Friday with an 8-2 win to knock MSU out of the conference tournament.

While the WSU softball team has not faced Washburn this season, the two schools have a bit of postseason history this school year after the Ichabods defeated Winona State's volleyball team 3-1 in the opening round of last fall's NCAA volleyball tournament.

A key factor in the Warriors' chances of moving on will be the performance of senior pitcher Liz Pautz, who has had a dominant season that included a perfect game in early April and who leads the nation in strikeouts-per-seven-innings (12.1) heading into tournament play.

At the plate, the duo of sophomores Sam Keller and Abbie Hlas will be key contributors after leading the NSIC this season in doubles and hits respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0