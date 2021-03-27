College softball: Former WSHS standouts Hoeppner, Schultz cherish opportunity to face each other

Ashton Hoeppner had joked with Justine Schultz that she would give her a belated birthday present for when the two former Winona Senior High teammates faced off against each other on Friday.
The present?
A fastball right down the middle.
Whether Hoeppner meant it or not, that’s what ended up happening.
Schultz took the second pitch she saw from the UW-Platteville ace and laced it into left for a single off the pitcher the Saint Mary’s senior catcher had caught for over half a decade.
“She’s a good hitter. I’ll give her that one,” Hoeppner said with a laugh. “But I told her, she got that one hit. That’s it.”
The next at-bat for Schultz?
Hoeppner hit her with a 3-2 pitch.
“It’s funny because right before the game, I was telling everyone like, we’re playing my best friend. I was rubbing it in everyone’s faces, like, that’s my best friend, the pitcher, and then she beams me,” Schultz said with a laugh. “I should have just charged the mound.”
It’s especially funny because the last time the two faced off against each other as opponents — which came in the sixth grade — Hoeppner also beamed her.
“She told me before, ‘You better not hit me again,’ and then I hit her,” Hoeppner said.
When it was all said and done, Schultz went 1-for-2 against her former battery mate, with her last at-bat ending with a 4-3 groundout.
But it was Hoeppner and the Pioneers that had the last laugh with the two-time All-WIAC first-teamer tossing a complete game in a 12-3 five-inning victory on Friday afternoon at Saint Mary’s Softball Field.
The Pioneers also won the nightcap 14-0.
It was the last — and ultimately — the only chance the two former Winhawks had to play against each other in their collegiate career, as the two teams hadn’t faced off against each other since 1991. Both are calling this season their last as the seniors will attend graduate school instead of exercising the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoeppner is getting her masters degree in nursing at Marquette, while Schultz will be going for her masters in sport and exercise psychology at MSU-Mankato.
This comes after a preps career that saw them finish as two of the best to ever don Winona across the chest. They played on varsity as freshmen before helping guide the Winhawks to the program’s first softball state title in 2017 as seniors after a runner-up finish the season before.
Hoeppner was dominant in the postseason run, allowing two runs with 40 strikeouts in 19 innings en route to three straight state tournament wins. Schultz was right there behind the plate every step of the way, playing through a torn labrum in her throwing shoulder before ultimately becoming a state champion with the Winhawks 9-2 victory over Hermantown on that June day.
That was the last time the two took the field together for a competitive game before Friday.
“We’d always joke like maybe one time our senior year, we’ll get to play each other again,” Hoeppner said. “Then when this year’s schedule came out, we got it.”
They had explored playing together, specifically at Platteville, but the ability to play in front of family and friends every home game at Saint Mary’s was the difference-maker for Schultz. Of course, there is still a part of them that wishes they could have played collegiately together.
“When I’m back (home), I always look forward to having her catch me,” Hoeppner said. “I think that is what made us so successful in high school is the fact that we were so close. We were able to kind of dominate together.
“… We both decided to do our separate thing. But ultimately, we’ve both been like, ‘I wish we would have played together like that would have been cool.’ But it was just as equally cool to play against her today.”
In front of plenty of friends, family and former coaches, the two did their best to block out the butterflies as Schultz stepped up to the plate to lead off the Cardinals’ first inning.
“I think we were both nervous, but I didn’t think we wanted to admit it,” Schultz said. “So we both kind of did the thing, where we didn’t make eye contact. We got up there and acted like we didn’t know each other.
“She told me between games, ‘I tried to put my tunnel vision on.’ I tried to put my tunnel vision on too while hitting. I just looked at the ball coming out of her hand.”
“I was just trying to have tunnel vision,” Hoeppner said. “And not look at the fact that my best friend is standing in the batter’s box. It was a fun perspective.”
For Schultz too, it was a good reset button. She had a bit of a slow start to the season at the plate as she entered Friday 6-for-25 (.240).
The 2019 All-MIAC performer went 3-for-5 and reached base four times between the two games.
“Honestly, playing Ashton made me remember just to have fun,” Schultz said. “I think the first few games I got kind of hard on myself. And I think just to take the field again with your best friend. I think you get back into those memories you had and just have fun.”