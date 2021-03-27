College softball: Former WSHS standouts Hoeppner, Schultz cherish opportunity to face each other

“… We both decided to do our separate thing. But ultimately, we’ve both been like, ‘I wish we would have played together like that would have been cool.’ But it was just as equally cool to play against her today.”

In front of plenty of friends, family and former coaches, the two did their best to block out the butterflies as Schultz stepped up to the plate to lead off the Cardinals’ first inning.

“I think we were both nervous, but I didn’t think we wanted to admit it,” Schultz said. “So we both kind of did the thing, where we didn’t make eye contact. We got up there and acted like we didn’t know each other.

“She told me between games, ‘I tried to put my tunnel vision on.’ I tried to put my tunnel vision on too while hitting. I just looked at the ball coming out of her hand.”

“I was just trying to have tunnel vision,” Hoeppner said. “And not look at the fact that my best friend is standing in the batter’s box. It was a fun perspective.”

For Schultz too, it was a good reset button. She had a bit of a slow start to the season at the plate as she entered Friday 6-for-25 (.240).

The 2019 All-MIAC performer went 3-for-5 and reached base four times between the two games.

“Honestly, playing Ashton made me remember just to have fun,” Schultz said. “I think the first few games I got kind of hard on myself. And I think just to take the field again with your best friend. I think you get back into those memories you had and just have fun.”

