College roundup: WSU's Liz Pautz pitches perfect game in win

The Winona State softball team had a pair of dramatic victories on Saturday in a home doubleheader against NSIC rival Sioux Falls.

Liz Pautz started the day by throwing a perfect game in a five-inning 8-0 win. Pautz had 12 strikeouts, including the last eight Cougars batters.

It was the Warriors’ third perfect game in program history, and their first since Jordyn Klemen pitched a perfect game on April 28, 2018 in an 8-0 five-inning win over MSU Moorhead. It was also the 30th no-hitter in school history, the most recent since Klemen was hitless in an 8-0 five-inning win over Bemidji State last season.

WSU (15-8, 2-0) scored five runs in the second inning to start the scoring, adding three more in the shutout win over USF (13-11, 1-3).

Sophomore center fielder Sam Keller had the Warriors’ best game at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBI. Four more Warriors drove in one RBI apiece and four scored at least one run.

In the second game, the Warriors trailed by four runs with two innings remaining before a frantic comeback was capped off with a walk-off three-run home run by senior right fielder Marissa Mullen.

The ball was flying out of the yard in Game 2, with USF hitting a pair of homers and Winona State going over the fence five times. Mullen had the most prolific game, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI.

USF took a 1-0 lead on a sac fly in the top of the second, but WSU tied it with a solo homer by junior catcher Cammi Riemer in the bottom of the third, then taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth with Mullen’s first homer.

The Cougars surged back ahead in the fifth inning, scoring five runs with a pair of homers for a 6-2 lead.

Winona State chipped away in the sixth with a solo homer by Mullen and a two-run home run by shortstop Teaghen Amwoza.

Liz pitched

Keller walked to start the inning, and pitcher/DH Abbie Hlas singled next to put two runners on. Third baseman Lilly Neveau grounded out and advanced the pair of runners before Mullen won the game.

Saint Mary’s

The Cardinals (8-5, 1-1) started their MIAC season with a road split against St. Catherine (8-8, 1-1).

First up was an SMU win, beating the Wildcats 10-7.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, but the Cardinals scored one in the top of the third and five in the top of the fourth and never looked back.

Outfielder Allison Ciero went 1-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, third baseman Riley Hall was 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs and shortstop Sophie Cave was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run as the top three Saint Mary’s batters did the heavy lifting.

In the second game, the Wildcats controlled the game in a 9-1 win.

St. Catherine scored early and often, with two runs apiece in the first, fifth and sixth innings as well as a three-run third inning.

The Cardinals’ only run came on a solo homer from relief pitcher Ally Wagner in the fifth inning.

BASEBALL

Winona State

The Warriors (6-12, 4-3) swept a road doubleheader, defeating NSIC foe University of Mary (9-15, 1-8) twice.

First up was a 3-1 seven-inning win by WSU.

Right fielder Carter Brinkman hit a two-run home run in the first inning, which was all the scoring the Warriors would need, though catcher Derek Baumgartner would add a solo home run in the sixth for insurance.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gendron allowed one unearned run with one walk and six strikeouts in four innings as he earned the win. Reliever Caleb Strack struck out six batters in two innings of work and reliever Peter Tveite earned a save with one inning pitched and one strikeouts.

The second game was a higher-scoring affair as WSU won 7-4.

Winona State was scoreless for the first six innings, but the offense came alive with three runs in both the seventh and eighth and one run in the ninth.

UMary scored once in both the third and fifth innings, then scored twice in the bottom of the ninth but could not complete the five-run comeback effort.

Both team’s starting pitchers were dealing, as WSU’s Bailey Banaszynski went five innings with two earned runs and seven strikeouts and UMary’s Kody Jones struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

The teams’ bullpens decided the game, though, as the Warriors relievers allowed just two runs in four innings while the Pirates allowed seven in four innings.

