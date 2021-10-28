College hockey: St. Mary's teams bring back experienced groups

The college hockey season gets underway this weekend, and both the St. Mary’s men’s and women’s teams hit the road to start the year with a pair of non-conference games.

St. Mary’s women’s team will be in Ashwaubenon, Wis. for games against St. Norbert College on Oct. 29-30, while the men’s team will be in Lake Forest, Ill. for games against Lake Forest College on Oct. 29-30.

Both teams bring back most of their key contributors from last season after they fielded young squads to differing success.

MEN

The Cardinals’ men went 5-6 overall and 3-2 in MIAC play during an abbreviated 2020-21 season.

This year’s team brings back the majority of the scoring firepower from last season.

Current sophomore forward Bud Winter and senior forward Ryan Stoynich tied for the team lead with 12 points last year, with Winter leading the way with six goals and Stoynich pacing the team with nine assists.

Junior forward Sam Hanson was tied for second on the team with five goals, though the Cardinals lost Tommy Stang to graduation, who also had five goals.

Saint Mary’s also brings back two top defensemen. Junior Andrew Froese was last year’s leader in plus-minus with a plus-10 in nine games, and senior Tyson Liverance was close behind at plus-9 in 10 games.

The biggest loss for the team comes in the crease as goalie Al Rogers graduated. Rogers played eight of the team’s games with a 4-4 record, leading the way in goals against average with 3.73 and save percentage at .894.

WOMEN

Last year’s Cardinals women went 2-6-2 overall with a 1-3-2 mark in conference play.

Much like the men’s team, the women’s team brings back most of their top scorers, though the St. Mary’s women’s team were a lower-scoring bunch overall.

Current junior forward Kaley Manglitz was the team’s top overall skater in her sophomore campaign, leading the team in points at four with one goal and three assists, while also leading the team in plus-minus at plus-4 in nine games.

Sophomores Anne Carmean and Sarah O’Brien tied for the team lead in goals a year ago with two goals apiece.

The Cardinals’ top player from a year ago was their goalkeeper Ary Ziakas, who returns for a fifth season as the St. Mary’s backstop. Last winter, Ziakis posted fantastic numbers with a 1.56 goals against average and a .952 save percentage that helped keep the Cardinals in close games when their offense went dormant.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

