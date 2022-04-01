College football: WSU spring practices begin under new head coach

Winona State football’s Brian Bergstrom era took another step forward last week as the Warriors took the field for the first time with their new head coach when they started spring practices.

With a little over four months since the players last hit the field, as well as a new staff to get accustomed to, there has been no shortage of excitement so far in the team’s first few practices.

The trick will be maintaining that level throughout the full five-week program, culminating in the team’s Spring Game at 2 p.m. April 23.

“That’s the easy time to have energy, is now. Then you’ve got to be gritty enough to keep that energy up,” Bergstrom said.

That energy is not limited to just the players, though.

“Selfishly, for a coach, probably the most fun time of year is when you get to be out on the field with your guys,” Bergstrom said.

The spring football practices are not a watered-down version of the team’s fall program; it’s a full-on practice with a few minor stipulations.

First, three of the team’s 15 practices must be helmet-only, without full pads. Second, just eight of the practices can feature live tackling.

Other than that, the Warriors are free to run practices how they would like.

This season, the team is spacing out its allotment of practices with days dedicated to strength and conditioning and review meetings. With the additional pre-practice meetings as well, the coaching staff is able to take a bit more time teaching by example than they can during the hustle and bustle of the regular season.

“In spring ball, it’s nice that you have a meeting to reflect on the past and then your next meeting you can look forward to your future, and then you practice,” Bergstrom said.

With only two of this year’s 10 WSU coaches returning from last year’s staff, there has been some expected growing pains in adapting to the new way in which practices are run. With that said, Bergstrom says his practices are not “wholesale changes” compared to the way former coach Tom Sawyer ran things.

“(The players) certainly know it’s different. But it’s not like it’s a completely different language or completely different set of standards; it’s just tweaks in a lot of areas,” Bergstrom said.

Most of Bergstrom’s prior coaching experience came on the defensive side of the ball, and heading into the spring the defense looks to be Winona State’s biggest strength.

Perhaps the team’s most impactful returning player is linebacker Carter Duxbury, a senior that is the reigning Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as well as making multiple All-America award lists.

Duxbury is not the only returner, as the Warriors bring back seven of their top 10 in total tackles, including both of their top two, their top three in sacks and both players that had multiple interceptions.

With plenty of games under their belt already, the WSU defensive corps will have plenty of experienced options to turn to. That being said, Bergstrom is quick to say that just because a player had a strong season last year, it does not guarantee a similar role this upcoming fall.

“We’re not afraid to push youth past experience, if the youth is trustworthy with the ability to make plays,” Bergstrom said. “Just because you’ve played doesn’t mean you have a free ticket to keep playing. You have to keep earning your spot.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the team’s level of experience is a bit murkier.

The Warriors bring back two of their three-man running back committee and three of their starting offensive linemen, which should help solidify their run game. They lost their top two receivers, but bring back their third- and fourth-most productive pass catchers.

However, the most glaring hole is at quarterback, where the Warriors will need to replace Owen Burke, a three-year starter whose name litters the WSU record books.

Whoever the newcomer is will at least have a few veterans to lean on.

“Any time you can take youth, or inexperience, and surround it with some level of experience, that takes some of the pressure off. Especially a position like quarterback, where there’s already a lot of pressure,” Bergstrom said.

While the position battles and squabbles for playing time are still a long way from over, and the players still have plenty of room to grow, it has been a good start for the team so far.

“We have a long way to go in terms of execution of the schemes, but that’s why we practice. What’s encouraging is their effort and energy, and they’re being coachable,” Bergstrom said. “There’s certainly talent on the football team.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.