College football: Winona State's new-look offense sets template during spring

At the two most scrutinized spots, it has been an offseason of change for the Winona State football team’s offensive unit.

Most notably, there is a new man in charge as Isaac Fruechte was hired as the offensive coordinator in mid-January.

A rising star in the coaching sphere as the offensive coordinator last season for Northern State, as well as a local standout from Caledonia High School, Fruechte was a flashy hire early in the next era of WSU football under new head coach Brian Bergstrom.

If that was the only change the Warriors offense underwent, it would have been a big one. However, four-year starting quarterback Owen Burke also graduated, which leaves a blank canvas on which Fruechte can work.

With four quarterbacks on the roster this spring, the Warriors were able to get a good look at each and figure out how they might construct the offense to complement their playstyles.

“I think either way we gave all four of the quarterbacks we have on the roster a really good opportunity to get chances to play,” Fruechte said. “It was fun to get to work with them and fit the offense to their skills and they did a really good job of processing it all and being able to adapt.”

During Saturday’s spring game, there were ups and downs for the offense overall.

The three Warriors quarterbacks that saw the most playing time all threw an interception, though in the zero-sum game of a spring scrimmage, that fact might be more of a positive for the Warriors this fall than a negative.

“Our eyes have been in the right spot and understanding coverage and where to go with the football. That’s been encouraging on my part,” Fruechte said.

Trevor Paulsen seems to be the presumptive starter under center after taking key reps during the spring game and making the day’s best throw on a 60-yard touchdown to junior receiver Sawyer Maly for the offense’s only score of the afternoon.

Paulsen, a junior from Marion, Iowa, was the backup to Burke last fall and went 1-for-1 for 4 yards during a season-opening blowout win over Concordia-St. Paul in his only passing action of the year. He serves as the only QB on the team with a collegiate completion under his belt.

The Warriors will be able to cushion the turnover under center by surrounding whoever the starter ends up being with a solid crop of talent.

Maly is the top returning receiver for WSU after ranking fifth on the team last fall with 18 catches, third with 331 yards and finishing in a tie for second with three receiving touchdowns. Senior tight end Jaylen Schleicher finished fourth with 21 catches and 309 yards with two touchdowns, also serving as a crucial blocker in a season in which he was named to the Super Region Division II All-Region 4 second team.

During the spring game, the Winona State receiving corps had a great day at racking up yards after the catch, whether it was weaving through the defense on a screen or fighting through contact in the middle of the field, which will be an attribute that helps a young quarterback.

Those skills are a combination of something prior Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer prioritized in building the roster, as well as something that Fruechte and his staff have emphasized.

“Clearly Coach Sawyer did a good job of finding those guys,” Fruechte said. “We always talk about bursting through two lines after you catch the ball.”

However, the real strength for the Warriors this fall should be its ground game, which returns both talent and experience all around.

On the offensive line, three starters will be back and Fruechte highlighted sophomore Noah Pappas as a strong player who has stepped up to fill one of the two vacancies.

If WSU’s quarterback has any hiccups in their first few starts, that strength in the trenches could mask any struggles.

“That’s the most important position in football. As much as people want to say it’s the quarterback, an offensive line can cover up a lot if there’s deficiencies,” Fruechte said.

In the backfield, the Warriors should have a bounty of options.

Last season’s leading rusher Dominik London will be back for his senior season, and last year’s number three rusher will also return as redshirt sophomore Noah Carlson, a Rushford-Peterson Class of 2017 grad, comes back. The team’s fourth-highest rusher Ty Gavin will also return.

Even though Carlson and Gavin were both on the sidelines in street clothes with injuries during the spring game, the Warriors were able to slot in two different experienced transfer backs instead.

A pair of juniors, Cody Meinen from North Sun rival Southwestern Minnesota State and Nick McCabe from Northern Iowa, both played significant snaps in the scrimmage. McCabe had one of the better offensive showings on the day, including a pair of hard-nosed rushes to convert first downs throughout the afternoon.

With so many backs to choose from, Fruechte and company will be able to mix and match as they see fit throughout the coming season.

“We have a stable of really good running backs,” Fruechte said. “They all have some really good skill, it’s going to be fun to figure out how we get them on the field.”

The Warriors’ offensive players showed flashes of promise throughout the spring, but Fruechte is most excited about their attitude and willingness to dive into his system even though they only scratched the surface during Saturday’s scrimmage and will ramp up the intensity as the season draws closer.

“They’re excited with the opportunity to get into something new, which is good. We’re excited to keep working with them and keep grinding through the summer time and try to grow this thing even more,” Fruechte said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

