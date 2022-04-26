College football: Winona State's experienced defense controls tempo of spring

Last fall the Winona State football team had a young defense overall, but that lack of experience did not stop them from having talent too.

The unit ranked fourth in points allowed in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with 24.2 per game, racking up five all-conference honorees on the defensive side.

With four of those five all-NSIC standouts back, now they have even more experience to go along with the talent, and the sky is the limit.

Senior defensive end Carter Duxbury is unquestionably the most important returning player on either side of the ball for the Warriors, coming back after earning NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and multiple All-American honors thanks to an 11-sack season a year ago.

The returning strength goes beyond just Duxbury, though.

Junior linebacker Clay Schueffner and junior safety Mitch Snitker were the team’s top two tacklers last season, with Schueffner on top with 92 and Snitker at 82 while also finishing second on the team with two interceptions.

WSU’s leader in interceptions also comes back, as sophomore cornerback Aarion Lacy returns after totaling three picks and eight pass breakups last season.

All four of those players earned all-conference accolades last season, and all four have been important on and off the field so far throughout the spring.

Under new head coach Brian Bergstrom, there was bound to be some new schemes and verbiage defensively, but there is also some continuity. The Warriors defense is led by co-defensive coordinators Spencer Erickson, a new face that followed Bergstrom from South Dakota State, and Brian Curtin, who has been a coach at Winona State since 1997.

Erickson has been impressed that not only have the WSU returning stars quickly grasped the new information this spring, they have gotten a hold of it in such depth that they are able to guide their teammates.

“What stood out the most is our upper classmen leadership to progress the younger guys in our scheme,” Erickson said. “I tell my guys, you won’t truly learn something until you can teach it.”

While the team’s returning leaders all made a handful of good plays during the spring game, it was a pair of newer faces that stole the spotlight on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Jamon Williams intercepted two passes and sophomore safety Drew Goettl snagged one interception, with the trio of turnovers helping the defense to a 22-13 win over the offense.

Last season, Goettl did not register a tackle while Williams only had two tackles over the span of two games, with the duo combining to pick off more passes in one scrimmage than they had tackles over the course of a season.

According to Curtin, the ability to get more playing time for all of the players that are not in the starting lineup is a major advantage of the spring practices and scrimmages.

“Once you get into game prep, you don’t rep as many guys,” Curtin said. “We’ve got a lot of really athletic guys and all the reps they got were critical this spring so their athleticism can start to show in the fall for us.”

The defensive secondary may have stolen the show, but a big part of their success was because of the strong play of the front seven.

“Very cliché, but everything starts up front,” Curtin said. “The best coverage is pressure, no doubt.”

To keep the Warriors’ quarterbacks healthy, the defensive linemen did not actually hit the QB to get sacks, with the referees instead blowing the play dead whenever it was clear that the QB would have been taken down.

That lack of contact did not cause a lack of aggression from the defensive line and blitzing linebackers, though, as they racked up simulated sacks and pressured the quarterbacks into the quick throws that turned into interceptions.

While the success of the WSU defense was a good bonus, it was the defense’s energy on Saturday that impressed the coaching staff more than anything.

“All I care about is our guys are out there playing hard, playing confident with good effort, and that’s kind of our deal,” Erickson said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

