College football: Winona State wins low-scoring bout in Sioux Falls

Both Winona State and Sioux Falls struggled offensively on Saturday, but the Warriors (5-3) scored late to beat the Cougars (5-3) in a low-scoring 14-10 road game.

Neither team’s offense started well, and the score remained 0-0 at halftime.

Kicking issues defined the first half, with Winona State freshman Jacob Scott missing two field goals, from 34 and 31 yards, while Sioux Falls freshman Nick Hernandez missed once from 31 yards.

The closest any team came to scoring aside from the missed kicks was a late second quarter drive by the Cougars, though Winona State thwarted their effort when freshman defensive back Arion Lacy intercepted a pass at the 13-yard line with 53 seconds on the clock to preserve the scoreless tie.

Following a Sioux Falls punt on the opening drive of the second half, Winona State finally started the scoring at eight-minutes, seven-seconds in the third with a two-yard rush by freshman running back Noah Carlson that capped off a 61-yard drive and gave WSU a 7-0 lead.

Lacy had his second interception of the game on the next drive, giving the Warriors offense the ball on their own 28-yard line. WSU squandered the opportunity, settling for a punt that pinned the Cougars at the one-yard line.

USF overcame that poor field position, driving 83 yards and scoring the team’s first points of the game on a 33-yard field goal by Hernandez at 8:48 in the fourth quarter for a 7-3 Warriors lead.

Winona State quarterback Owen Burke was intercepted on the Warriors’ third play of the next drive, giving the Cougars the ball just outside the red zone. Sioux Falls needed seven plays to move 33 yards, but the Cougars eventually scored on a seven-yard pass from freshman quarterback Adam Mullen to senior receiver Ty Smith to give USF its first lead of the game, 10-7, with 4:47 remaining in the game.

Both teams went three-and-out on their next drives, bleeding the clock to give Winona State 1:42 to try to win. The Warriors only needed 14 seconds, as Burke hit sophomore tight end Dakota Matthees for a 70-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive to regain the lead 14-10 at 1:28.

The Cougars moved the ball well to start, getting to the 24-yard line with 34 seconds left in the game, but WSU junior defensive lineman Luc Leszczynski sacked Mullen for a loss of eight yards on first down and Mullen threw incomplete passes on three-straight plays for a turnover on downs that sealed the Winona State victory.

Burke went 18-for-31 passing for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Carlson led the Warriors on the ground with 78 yards and a score on 16 carries, but he split time with sophomore Dominik London, who had 60 yards on 14 rushes.

Matthees was the team’s leading receiver with 80 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Senior Jake Balliu had the most receptions on the team with five, finishing second in receiving yards with 55.

