College football: Winona State falls on road against Augustana

Augustana’s football team had firm control over Winona State on Saturday as the Vikings (8-1) won 38-20 at home over the Warriors (5-4).

Augustana had the game’s early momentum, scoring 17 unanswered points in the first quarter and a half, capped off with a 45-yard field goal by Ben Limburg at 7:50 in the second quarter.

Winona State caught fire at the end of the first half though.

Senior quarterback Owen Burke hit sophomore receiver Jason Michael Young on a 30-yard touchdown pass at 5:45 for the Warriors’ first score of the day and a 17-7 score.

With just 2:24 on the clock, senior running back Javian Roebuck punched in a three-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14.

The Vikings regained control in the second half, scoring three times in the third quarter for a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Winona State was able to take a chunk out of the deficit, but not complete the comeback. Burke threw an eight-yard touchdown to senior receiver Jake Balliu, though an attempted two-point conversion was no good, and the 38-20 score held until the final whistle.

Burke went 22-of-39 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but was outdueled by Augustana’s Kyle Saddler, who was 23-of-35 for 271 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

One of those two picks was by WSU freshman defensive back Aarion Lacy, who followed up a two-interception performance in last week’s game against Sioux falls with one pick, one pass breakup and three tackles against the Vikings. Sophomore Mitch Snitker led the Warriors in tackles with eight.

Junior receiver Ethan Wittenburg led the Warriors through the air with four catches for 65 yards. Freshman Noah Carlson led WSU on the ground with 10 carries for 38 yards.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

