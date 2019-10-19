BEMIDJI, Minn. — Sam Santiago-Lloyd picked up where he left off after rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Winona State football team’s route of Minot last week.
The running back carried the ball 39 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday at Bemidji State to lead the Warriors to a 27-14 win. Winona State (4-3, 4-3) has now won three straight games.
The Warriors needed everything Santiago-Lloyd could give them on a day where they were outgained 464 to 377 and got a middling performance from quarterback Owen Burke. Burke completed 12 of his 24 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions.
Although the Beavers (5-2, 5-2) had no trouble piling up yardage, Winona State’s defense was opportunistic. The Warriors forced five turnovers, all five via interceptions of quarterback Emmett Enright, which the Winona State offense turned into 10 points.
The Warriors scored on the game’s first possession on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Burke to Tyler Anderson, but the offense largely sputtered for the remainder of the first half. Five of their next six drives came up empty, and Bemidji State knotted the game at 7 on an 11-yard TD run by Jalen Frye late in the first quarter.
Frye finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
A 35-yard field goal by Paul Ortiz early in the second quarter put Winona State up 10-7, which would remain the score until Ortiz hit from 25 yards out to extend the Warriors lead to six points midway through the third quarter.
Winona State then turned to Santiago-Lloyd, who punched in a 3-yard touchdown on the Warriors’ next possession to extend their lead to 20-7 late in the third quarter.
Frye cut into Winona State’s advantage early in the fourth with a 17-yard TD run, but Santiago-Llyod’s second score of the game midway through the fourth sealed the Warriors’ win.
Winona State is back in action next Saturday. The Warriors host St. Cloud State (3-4, 3-4) at 1 p.m.