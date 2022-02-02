College football: Winona State adds 30 recruits on signing day

Winona State’s football team celebrated signing day on Wednesday by welcoming a class of 30 athletes into the program.

Of those 30, there are a few names that local football fans will recognize.

Rushford-Peterson’s Carson Thompson announced his commitment to the Warriors in the middle January, but his Wednesday signing makes the move official, signing on as a defensive lineman.

In his junior and senior year, he led the team in tackles, with 27 in 2020 and 51 in 2021, and sacks, with 6½ in 2020 and 9 in 2021. He earned all-district and Winona Daily News all-area first-team honors in each season as well.

Trent Langowski, a 2020 Winona Senior High grad, is transferring to WSU from Concordia St. Paul.

As a Winhawks defensive back, Langowski burst onto the scene as a junior, garnering All-District Big Southeast first team honors with 45 tackles and four interceptions for the Winhawks. His senior season, in just five games, he recorded 24 total tackles (10 solo, 14 assisted) to go along with three interceptions at defensive back while tallying 156 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 10 receptions at wide receiver en route to another All-District selection.

Nick McCabe is another local college transfer, coming to Winona State from Northern Iowa. A star running back and linebacker in high school, McCabe won a handful of state championships with Caledonia, playing a part in the Warriors’ 71-game winning streak. At the collegiate level, McCabe has played linebacker.

WSU also added players from nearby on both sides of the Mississippi River, like Minnesota recruits tight end James Durst from Byron and receiver Cayden Holcomb from Rochester Mayo, plus offensive lineman Mason Goettl from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The Warriors added some championship pedigree from the Badger state, pulling in receiver Keaton Arendt and defensive back Logan Matthews from WIAA Division 1 state champion Franklin, as well as defensive lineman Morgan McKnight from D4 champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.