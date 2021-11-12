College football: Longtime WSU coach Tom Sawyer prepares for final game

In the summer of 1996, Winona State’s football program was desperate for a head coach.

With the season just around the corner, the hiring process had drawn out much later than in a typical transition.

When the WSU athletic department announced their hire, it was only on an interim basis; the Warriors plucked one of their former assistant coaches from the high school ranks as Tom Sawyer left his position at nearby Cochrane-Fountain City for a one-season contract at his alma mater.

That one year quickly turned into 25.

On Saturday, Sawyer will patrol the Winona State sidelines one last time as the Warriors take on Minnesota State University-Mankato at 1 p.m. to cap off a quarter-century-long tenure that reshaped the WSU football program and transformed Sawyer into a campus legend.

If you asked Sawyer at the end of his first season, a tumultuous 4-7 campaign, he would not have guessed that he would be around still today.

“I had no idea. I was just trying to get through year number one. We were 4-7 that year, so it was a struggle. I had only a one-year contract, so I was a little nervous at the time,” Sawyer said.

Before Sawyer’s arrival, the Warriors had never had much success.

From the program’s founding in 1895 to 1995, WSU had gone 252-389-25 for a .397 win percentage, never winning more than seven games in a season. In the 25 years prior to Sawyer’s arrival, the team had just six winning seasons.

Since Sawyer took over, the team has had just three losing seasons with a 196-89 record so far in his career.

The coach became the first in WSU history to win eight or more games in just his second season, going 9-2 to also become the first coach to win nine or more games. In 2001, he hit double digits for the first time, with a 10-2 mark that also included the program’s first Division 2 playoff appearance. Two years later, Sawyer coached Winona State to 11 wins for the first time, also winning the team’s first playoff win at any level while going 11-2.

Overall, Sawyer has piloted the Warriors to the playoffs six times, also adding four appearances in the Mineral Water Bowl. WSU has won the NSIC eight times, also winning the conference’s South Division championship twice, and Sawyer has been named the conference’s coach of the year five times.

Sawyer has also helped develop dozens of all-Americans and conference players of the year, even helping guide a few players to the NFL.

In his time at WSU, Sawyer says it has always been his goal to make sure all the best local players end up on his team, and he credits that to part of why the teams have been so successful.

“We’ve got great kids right outside the door here. We’ve always tried to keep as many local as we can,” Sawyer said. “It’s good football, so that’s where we’ve really hung our hat and I think that formula has been really good to us.”

With his career nearly at its end, Sawyer says he has had a handful of coaches reach out to him to say they are interested in his soon-to-be-vacant position, and while he has been happy to chat with them, he has not endorsed anyone to be his successor.

While he is staying out of the hiring process, he does not plan to totally ignore the program he revitalized once he is gone. Sawyer says he plans to help the university with recruitment, fundraising or any other area in which he can lend a helping hand.

“Right now, it’s just to enjoy my time off and support the next person who comes in and support the staff that’s still here,” Sawyer said.

