Former Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson runs for a 60 yard touchdown during the first half of the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal against Browerville/Eagle Valley at US Bank Stadium in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Associated Press and Winona Daily News Football Player of the Year Noah Carlson is returning to the gridiron.
After spending 2017 and 2018 on a track and field scholarship at Michigan, the former Rushford-Peterson standout running back and defensive back is transferring to Minnesota to play football. He will have to sit out a season and will then be eligible to play in 2020.
Minnesota and Michigan were the two finalists for Carlson when he made his college decision in the spring of 2017. He chose Michigan then, but he is choosing Minnesota now. He also had offers to play football at North Dakota State and South Dakota State coming out of high school.
“Minnesota and Michigan were my top two,” Carlson said in 2017. “I liked both campuses, the coaching staffs, the facilities.”
Carlson dominated the football field for the Trojans in his high school career, leading them to the state championship game appearance in 2016. In his senior season, he rushed for 2,785 yards and 41 touchdowns and accounted for 48 total touchdowns.
Rushford-Peterson lost to Minneapolis North in that championship game, but Carlson had a 74-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard touchdown reception despite suffering a hairline fracture of his tibia in the second quarter.
Carlson won five individual state championships in track and field in high school and led R-P to a share of the 2016 team state championship. He won titles in long jump, triple jump, high jump and 200-meter dash.
1 of 54
Rory O’Driscoll, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson, who rushed for 2,785 yards this season and led the Trojans to the MSHSL Class A state championship game, is the Daily News player of the year.
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson attempts to tackle Minneapolis North running back Nasir El-Amin during the Class A state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. The Trojans’ fell to North 30-14.
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson winds up for a deep pass during the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. Carlson rushed for 161 yards, threw for 32 and caught an 11-yard TD pass.
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. The Trojans’ fell to North 30-14.
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the first half of the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. Carlson was named AP state player of the year Tuesday.
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson and Lukas Rasmussen (23) attempt to tackle Minneapolis North running back Nasir El-Amin during the Class A state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. The Trojans’ fell to North 30-14.
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball for a touchdown during the Trojans’ MSHSL Class A state semifinal game against Browerville/Eagle Valley at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning.
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal game against Browerville/Eagle Valley. Carlson ran for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of the semifinals.
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson runs for a 60-yard touchdown during the first half of the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal against Browerville/Eagle Valley at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. Carlson ran for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, as the Trojans cruised to a comfortable 49-0 win.
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes for a early first half touchdown against Lewiston-Altura in a game earlier this season. Carlson has rushed for a state-best 2,356 yards thanks, in part, to an offensive line that has played together all season.
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson runs the ball for a large gain early in the first half of a Mid Southeast District crossover game against Blooming Prairie on Friday in Rushford. Carlson finished with 174 yards and four touchdowns.
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson returns the ball during a kickoff in a game against Lewiston-Altura earlier this season. Carlson has rushed for 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns this season but prefers playing defense, where he has four interceptions at safety.
Both Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura players go for the loose ball as Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) fumbles it during a punt return in a Mid Southeast-East game on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015, in Rushford, Minn.
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) runs the ball during a Mid Southeast-East game against Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday in Rushford. Carlson rushed for 129 yards and had three total touchdowns to lead the Trojans to their first win of the season.
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) gets tackled by Wabasha-Kellogg's Marcus Meyer (87) and Joe Carrels (76) during a Mid Southeast District game against Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, in Rushford, Minn.
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone over Blooming-Prairie's Sam Swenson (15) and Cole Sunde (84) during the MSHSL Section 1A championship game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Rochester.
Rushford-Peterson running back Jordan Agrimson (25) celebrates with Noah Carlson (8) and Cole Kingsley (22) after scoring a touchdown during a Southern Football Alliance game against Hayfield on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Photos: R-P running back Noah Carlson, the Daily News player of the year
1 of 54
Rory O’Driscoll, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson, who rushed for 2,785 yards this season and led the Trojans to the MSHSL Class A state championship game, is the Daily News player of the year.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson is seen on the big screen at U.S. Bank Stadium as he reacts following the Trojans’ 30-14 defeat to Minneapolis North on Saturday morning.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson attempts to tackle Minneapolis North running back Nasir El-Amin during the Class A state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. The Trojans’ fell to North 30-14.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson and Austin Brand (67) embrace following the Trojans’ 30-14 defeat to Minneapolis North on Saturday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson brings in a touchdown catch during the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Chuck Miller photos, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson winds up for a deep pass during the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. Carlson rushed for 161 yards, threw for 32 and caught an 11-yard TD pass.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson gets tackled for a loss during the MSHSL Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North on Saturday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. The Trojans’ fell to North 30-14.
Chuck Miller photos, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the first half of the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. Carlson was named AP state player of the year Tuesday.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson and Lukas Rasmussen (23) attempt to tackle Minneapolis North running back Nasir El-Amin during the Class A state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. The Trojans’ fell to North 30-14.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the first half of the Class A state championship game against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal game against Browerville-Eagle Valley at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson defensive back Noah Carlson tackles Browerville/Eagle Valley running back Jordan Gorder during the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal game against Browerville-Eagle Valley.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal game against Browerville-Eagle Valley on Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball for a touchdown during the Trojans’ MSHSL Class A state semifinal game against Browerville/Eagle Valley at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball during the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal game against Browerville/Eagle Valley. Carlson ran for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of the semifinals.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson runs for a 60-yard touchdown during the first half of the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal against Browerville/Eagle Valley at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. Carlson ran for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, as the Trojans cruised to a comfortable 49-0 win.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson hand the ball off to Lukas Rasmussen during the MSHSL Section 1A championship against Fillmore Central at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson Runs the ball for a medium gain during MSHSL Section 1A championship against Fillmore Central High School at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson Runs the ball for a short gain during MSHSL Section 1A championship against Fillmore Central High School at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson is brought down after a short gain during the MSHSL Section 1A championship against Fillmore Central High School at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson is brought down after a short gain during the MSHSL Section 1A championship against Fillmore Central High School at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson Runs the ball for a large gain during the MSHSL Section 1A championship against Fillmore Central.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson runs the ball for a short gain during the MSHSL Section 1A championship against Fillmore Central at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.
Jason Barum, Special to the Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson (8) rushes for a huge gain against Kingsland in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1A playoffs Oct. 25 in Rushford.
Jason Barum for the Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) intercepts the ball and returns it for a touchdown on Tuesday night against Kingsland.
Jason Barum, Special to the Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson (8) stiff arms a Kingsland defender for a huge gain on Tuesday night.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes for a early first half touchdown against Lewiston-Altura in a game earlier this season. Carlson has rushed for a state-best 2,356 yards thanks, in part, to an offensive line that has played together all season.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson rushes the ball for his second touchdown in the first half against Lewiston-Altura on Friday night.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson runs the ball for a large gain early in the first half of a Mid Southeast District crossover game against Blooming Prairie on Sept. 2 at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Noah Carlson has rushed for 415 yards and six touchdowns in two games for Rushford-Peterson. He’s also thrown for a score.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson runs the ball for a large gain early in the first half of a Mid Southeast District crossover game against Blooming Prairie on Friday in Rushford. Carlson finished with 174 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson scores the first touchdown of the night at a Mid Southeast District crossover game against Blooming Prairie on Sept. 2 at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson runs the ball for a large gain early in the first half of a Mid Southeast District crossover game against Blooming Prairie on Sept. 2 at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Daily News File Photo
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson rushed for 1,465 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and figures to be a big part of the Trojans’ offense yet again.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson returns the ball during a kickoff in a game against Lewiston-Altura earlier this season. Carlson has rushed for 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns this season but prefers playing defense, where he has four interceptions at safety.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) loses control of the ball while being tackled by Lewiston-Altura's Ryan Flathers (5) during a Mid Southeast-East game on Friday in Rushford.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Both Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura players go for the loose ball as Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) fumbles it during a punt return in a Mid Southeast-East game on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015, in Rushford, Minn.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson’s Noah Carlson (8) runs the ball during a Mid Southeast-East game against Lewiston-Altura last season.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) runs the ball during a Mid Southeast-East game against Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday in Rushford. Carlson rushed for 129 yards and had three total touchdowns to lead the Trojans to their first win of the season.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) gets tackled by Wabasha-Kellogg's Collin Schmoker (20) on a kick return during a Mid Southeast District game on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, in Rushford, Minn.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) gets tackled by Wabasha-Kellogg's Marcus Meyer (87) and Joe Carrels (76) during a Mid Southeast District game against Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, in Rushford, Minn.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone over Blooming-Prairie's Sam Swenson (15) and Cole Sunde (84) during the MSHSL Section 1A championship game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Rochester.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) pulls down Blooming Prairie wide receiver Anthony Nelson (83) after a reception during the MSHSL Section 1A championship game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Rochester.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) misses the tackle as he is hurdled by Bethlehem Academy's Bryan Brazil (80) Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, during a MSHSL Section 1A semifinal game in Rushford.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson (8) finds room to run during a MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal game against Kingsland on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson, right, is hit by Kingsland's Dane Gillespie (4) after catching a pass during a MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal game Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (9) intercepts a pass during a Southern Football Alliance game against Hayfield on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson running back Jordan Agrimson (25) celebrates with Noah Carlson (8) and Cole Kingsley (22) after scoring a touchdown during a Southern Football Alliance game against Hayfield on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) catches a touchdown pass past Hayfield's Colton Bjornson (80) during a Southern Football Alliance game Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (9) is tackled by Hayfield quarterback Drew Olive (15) after intercepting a pass during a Southern Football Alliance game Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Wabasha-Kellogg's Ty Gaedtke (16) tries to tackle Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson (8) during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday, Sept., 12, 2014, in Rushford, Minn.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
Rushford-Peterson wide receiver Noah Carlson (8) fights Chatfield safety Jarrett Oakley (14) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, during a Southern Football Alliance game, in Winona.
