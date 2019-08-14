{{featured_button_text}}
Noah Carlson photo

Former Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson runs for a 60 yard touchdown during the first half of the Trojans’ Class A state semifinal against Browerville/Eagle Valley at US Bank Stadium in 2016.

 Chuck Miller, Daily News

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Associated Press and Winona Daily News Football Player of the Year Noah Carlson is returning to the gridiron.

After spending 2017 and 2018 on a track and field scholarship at Michigan, the former Rushford-Peterson standout running back and defensive back is transferring to Minnesota to play football. He will have to sit out a season and will then be eligible to play in 2020.

Minnesota and Michigan were the two finalists for Carlson when he made his college decision in the spring of 2017. He chose Michigan then, but he is choosing Minnesota now. He also had offers to play football at North Dakota State and South Dakota State coming out of high school.

“Minnesota and Michigan were my top two,” Carlson said in 2017. “I liked both campuses, the coaching staffs, the facilities.”

Carlson dominated the football field for the Trojans in his high school career, leading them to the state championship game appearance in 2016. In his senior season, he rushed for 2,785 yards and 41 touchdowns and accounted for 48 total touchdowns.

Rushford-Peterson lost to Minneapolis North in that championship game, but Carlson had a 74-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard touchdown reception despite suffering a hairline fracture of his tibia in the second quarter.

Carlson won five individual state championships in track and field in high school and led R-P to a share of the 2016 team state championship. He won titles in long jump, triple jump, high jump and 200-meter dash.

Photos: R-P running back Noah Carlson, the Daily News player of the year

1 of 54

