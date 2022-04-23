College football: Five observations from Winona State spring game

Winona State’s football team had fans in the stands for the first time this spring on Saturday, hosting their annual spring game to wrap up their set of 15 practices that spanned a little over a month.

With new head coach Brian Bergstrom and his staff of mostly-new coordinators, the scrimmage served as a first-look for the public at what to expect from next fall’s squad, though the playbook was pared down to the bare necessities so as to not show all their tricks just yet.

The day started with some drill work and practices, but halfway through, the team played a game-simulation scrimmage that awarded the offense points for scoring and the defense points for turnovers and punts.

In total, the Warriors defensive unit won 22-13 in a back-and-forth affair.

Even with the practice-style start, it was a step up from the team’s first 14 typical practices with crowded bleachers and all the bells and whistles of a typical game day experience.

“The reality is when you get an environment like this, it feels a little different as a player compared to practice. That’s why this is a good in-between before our games,” Bergstrom said.

Here are five observations and takeaways from Saturday’s action.

1. Warriors’ intensity

It may have just been a scrimmage against teammates, but WSU’s players were not treating the day like a walkthrough.

Whenever there was a big play made either way, the sidelines were amped up, and a number of players were visibly upset after making a mistake as if they had just blown a rivalry game.

The defense did not pull any punches either, with a handful of bone-rattling hits.

That included a shot by sophomore cornerback Aarion Lacy, who led Winona State with three interceptions last fall but showed he is not just a coverage standout as he stuck receiver Ty Johnson just short of the line to gain on a third down play on the opening drive.

Lacy’s stop led to a 35-yard field goal by last season’s starting kicker sophomore Jake Scott to put the White offensive team ahead 3-0.

The Warriors’ level of intensity during the scrimmage was not something the coaches had to harp on the players to instill.

“It’s natural because they’re a competitive group,” Bergstrom said. “The reality is, if you want to win in football, you better play with energy and excitement. If you want a game where you just remain calm the whole time, this is not it.”

2. Defensive backfield steals the show

The second drive of the day ended with an interception, though that would become a growing trend throughout the afternoon.

Redshirt freshman Jamon Williams started things off with a nice read in which he jumped an out route and tipped the ball into the air before securing it as he started to run downfield to tie the score at 3-3.

Williams picked off a second pass later in the scrimmage in a sign of things to come for the deep Warriors secondary. The Illinois native had only two tackles in two games of action last season, so his pair of interceptions on Saturday marked a step up in his production.

Sophomore safety Drew Goettl had a diving interception on the ensuing series for the third and final pick of the day for the Warriors.

On the next drive, there was nearly a defensive touchdown as senior corner Brian Corbins Jr. snuffed out a screen that looked to be a backwards pass, knocking the ball loose with a hard hit. Sophomore linebacker A.J. Scaife scooped the ball up and ran it into the end zone, but the referees consulted and ended up reversing the call on the field.

3. Quarterback competition

After the graduation of four-year starter Owen Burke following last season, the spring game was a chance for this year’s group of four quarterbacks to audition for the starting role.

A trio of those passers received the bulk of the reps, and it seemed as though the hierarchy placed junior Trevor Paulsen as the starter, redshirt freshman Jake Van Hulzen as the backup and sophomore Reid Hartness as the third man.

Paulsen was Burke’s backup last season, and is the only one of the three with a collegiate completion under their belt, going 1-for-1 for four yards in last year’s season-opening win over Concordia-St. Paul.

All three of the QB’s threw an interception in the spring game, though Paulsen had the best throw of the day as he hit junior receiver Sawyer Maly in stride on a 60-yard touchdown pass that gave the white team a 10-7 lead.

It was the only touchdown of the day.

4. Running back depth

Running back was clearly going to be a strength this year by the end of last season, with leading rusher Dominik London coming back for his senior year and number-three redshirt sophomore Noah Carlson, a Rushford-Peterson Class of 2017 grad, also returning from the three-headed monster backfield of 2021.

In an embarrassment of riches, the Warriors even brought back their fourth-highest rusher Ty Gavin.

That did not stop the WSU coaching staff from grabbing a pair of RB transfers in the offseason, snagging junior Cody Meinen from rival Southwestern Minnesota State and junior Nick McCabe from Northern Iowa.

McCabe’s local ties run deep as a Caledonia Class of 2019 grad, an alma mater he shares with the Warriors’ new offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte. Fruechte, a Caledonia alum from the Class of 2010, is the son of longtime Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte.

Even with Gavin and Carlson in street clothes, the Warriors flashed their depth as they rotated through a stacked backfield and each tailback showed flashes of promise. McCabe in particular shined, with a pair of tough first down runs in particular.

5. Back-and-forth scoring

With a tie and four lead changes, Saturday’s spring game saw momentum shift from one side of the field to the other throughout the afternoon.

In a situation where the opposition will be competing together later this year, having big plays go both ways is a blessing.

“As a head coach, I want to see the back-and-forth. I want to see a close game, I don’t want to see 20 to nothing, because I worry about both sides,” Bergstrom said.

The Warriors will not be back in game action again for another four months, with the Bergstrom era officially beginning with a Sept. 3 road contest against Minot State and the new coach’s first home game coming a week later on Sept. 10 against University of Mary.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

