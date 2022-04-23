College diving: Winona alum Issara Schmidt makes NYU history as a freshman

When Issara Schmidt completed her high school diving career at Winona Senior High, she went down as one of the most dominant divers in southeastern Minnesota history.

With the WSHS program-best and the Section 1A overall record under her belt, Schmidt more than earned herself a spot on a collegiate roster.

Now that she has wrapped up her freshman season at New York University, Schmidt’s success has kept rolling at the next level as she finished sixth in the 1-meter dive at the Division III National Championship last month.

That placement was enough for Schmidt to earn a spot on the All-American first team, becoming the first freshman diver in NYU history to earn the honor.

Heading into her first year of competition, Schmidt was not expecting so much success so quickly.

“I didn’t really have any expectations going into it, so pleasantly surprised,” she said.

It can be tough for any college student to adapt to the rigors of college life, but it is double the difficulty as athletes must also acclimate themselves to the heightened stakes of their sport.

For Schmidt, while her scores steadily improved throughout the season, it was a bit more of a rollercoaster behind the scenes as she improved the 1-meter diving skills she had from high school while also adding a new discipline in the 3-meter diving event.

“I started out the season kind of just getting the hang of 3 meters, which is a new board for me basically, and then realizing more of what college judging is like and getting comfortable in that area,” Schmidt said.

“We go from September to March, so that’s a really long time to keep going constantly. There were definitely ups and downs mentally, but I’m pretty good at pulling it together for competitions, so I think overall it was a pretty linear growth,” she added.

That growth came to a peak on February 26 at the NCAA Regional Championships at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where Schmidt placed fourth in the 1-meter dive with a score of 395.80 and eighth in the 3-meter dive at 383.05, with both placements punching her ticket to the National Championship meet.

With two weeks in between the regional meet and nationals, Schmidt was able to easily get a handle on any possible nervousness by just embracing the experience. Since the meet coincidentally fell on the same day as NYU’s spring break, Schmidt leaned into her Indianapolis getaway the same way some of her peers did in the tropics.

“I just went into it being like, you know what, this is my spring break, this is my vacation too. Let’s just have fun,” she said.

In the National Championship meet, Schmidt was not able to make it out of the preliminary round in the 3-meter dive, scoring 409.20 to place 19th out of 29, missing the 16th-place cutoff.

However, she excelled in the 1-meter, scoring a 416.55 for the second-best preliminary score. In the finals, she improved on that with a score of 426.35, though that was good for a sixth-place overall finish to cap her freshman year.

With three years left in her career, the sky is the limit for what Schmidt can accomplish. While she does not want to put too much pressure on herself, she aims to make a few return trips to nationals as she improves in both the 1- and 3-meter events.

“Let’s move onto the next challenge and see where we can go from there,” Schmidt said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.