College basketball: WSHS grad Hallee Hoeppner shines bright on and off the court

The 3-pointer from the right wing.
It’s a shot that Winona Senior High graduate Hallee Hoeppner considers one of her favorites and one the UW-Eau Claire senior had hit thousands of times before, but this one — this time — was different. Playing in Mitchell Hall against a team in UW-La Crosse that had given her and the Blugolds fits during her career — having lost eight of their nine matchups — Hoeppner and the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team had the ball tied at 56 with about 18 seconds left and a spot in the WIAC title game on the line.
After initially being forced to pass the ball up, Hoeppner found herself open in her spot. After a nice drive, teammate Katie Essen passed it back out to Hoeppner on the right wing. With no hesitation, Hoeppner pulled the trigger.
Swish.
Eau Claire on top 59-56 with about 5 seconds left.
“I shot it, and I didn’t really think about it and then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just shot that,’” Hoeppner said with a laugh. “It was just awesome.”
According to some, her father, Gary, nearly hit the ceiling he jumped so high into the air.
“(Tim) Gleason afterwards said, ‘You should try to find the tape because your dad jumped up so high with that shot,’” Hoeppner recalled. “Both my parents were so excited. They are competitive, so they get into it. They like beating La Crosse. I remember both my parents gave me huge hugs, and my mom was like, ‘It’s about time.’”
With a strong contingent of family and friends, it was a special moment for the whole Hoeppner family.
“It was super emotional for me as a coach just because I think so much of Hallee and I think so much of her family,” UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. “When you see one of your seniors rise to the occasion, and what I say all the time is players make plays. And those are the things you just remember as a coach. … Especially for her to do that in front of a bunch of people from her hometown was just awesome.”
The shot sent Eau Claire to its first WIAC championship game since 2009, where it would fall in a tight contest 52-50 against UW-Oshkosh two days later on March 2 that ended its season and Hoeppner’s career.
But the UW-L game was a great final moment in a career that will always be remembered for more than just basketball, one that was filled with highlights both on the hardwood and in the classroom.
“That’s why I recruited Hallee,” Englund said. “I like to coach players that are highly motivated, extremely bright in the classroom. … After games, I let the players stay on the floor so all the little girls that come to camp and that live in Eau Claire to come down on the floor and to have accessible female role models, and they just migrate to her. She just has an energy and a confidence about her that I want all those little girls someday to want to be Hallee.”
Green light
Hoeppner has always been known as an elite shooter. She holds the Winona Senior High records for 3-pointers made in a career (146) and a season (62) in addition to being the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,437 points.
That translated to Eau Claire, where her role quickly became clear.
“I had the green light to just jack up 3s, so I shot a lot of 3s,” Hoeppner said. “I think I shot more 3s than I did 2s. I think I shot like 20 free throws for that whole year.”
Her first season, she took 193 shots — 127 came from beyond the arc. But the coaching staff always knew she would be more than just a shooter.
“When I recruited her, boy, she could just shoot the lights out,” Englund said. “And so while I knew that Hallee could really shoot, I really had a vision that we were really going to grow her into more of an inside type player.”
That opportunity arose at first out of necessity when the Blugolds were bombarded by injuries during Hoeppner’s junior year. That’s when the coaching staff made the decision to slide Hoeppner from the 3 spot on the perimeter to a stretch-4 position.
“We went into her junior year believing that was a championship team,” Englund said. “Then it was just one injury after another. And I decided that I would have to move Hallee over into kind of a stretch-4 position and see how she did with it. Sometimes with those things you are just like, ‘Wow! We should have done this a while ago,’ because I really felt it was probably her true position.”
Hoeppner’s game took off.
She shot close to 50% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc after shooting 35% from the floor and 31% from 3 her first two seasons.
“I discovered that I had a post game,” Hoeppner said. “I didn’t just have to stand out on the perimeter.”
She averaged 18.3 points per game — sixth most in program history — helping a team that had seven or eight healthy bodies at times stay afloat with a 13-12 record. She was named the WIAC Player of the Year and was named a fourth team All-American by d3hoops.com.
“What people don’t realize is even after her sophomore year, she wasn’t even an honorable mention all-conference,” Englund said. “She went from her sophomore year to her junior jumping to being an All-American. And in my program and the time that I’ve coached, I’ve never had anybody take that kind of jump during the offseason.”
Her senior season, her numbers dipped a bit, but that was because the team was back to being healthy. She didn’t have to be the one that scored every trip down the floor, but her numbers were still impressive as she averaged 14.5 points, shooting 50% from the field and 34.8 from beyond the arc to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. She was recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), earning a spot on the 10-member Division III Coaches’ All-America team. Hoeppner was the only first-team nominee from the WIAC.
“That was really cool,” said Hoeppner, whose career finishes with 1,294 career points and 106 career starts. “I wasn’t really expecting it just because my numbers were kind of down this year, but it is cool to get that honor and especially from being voted on by the coaches. I think a lot of the awards are very stat driven and not really considered who they are as players. That was just a really cool aspect of it.”
A triple threat
As anyone would tell you, Hoeppner sets herself apart in the classroom. She boasts a 3.83 GPA while majoring in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in psychology. She is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and was selected as recipient of the WIAC’s Judy Kruckman Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Award this season. The award is given to the top senior scholar-athlete with a minimum of a 3.50 GPA in the WIAC. She was also one of 10 finalists for the Jostens Trophy, given annually to the top men’s and women’s basketball players in Division III who excel on the court, in the classroom and in the community.
“The Judy Kruckman Award, and I know Judy, what an honor that is,” Englund said. “And a Jostens finalist. Those are the true triple threats. But a lot of times the fans don’t see that these athletes are brilliant off the floor and that they’re also really, really involved in their community.”
Hoeppner volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club, Camp Campus, Blugold Brain Injury Group, Community Partners, Chippewa Valley Aphasia Camp and Aphasia Interaction Initiative.
Now the next step for Hoeppner is to get her master’s in speech language pathology at UW-Madison next fall. The goal for Hoeppner is to work with children on the autism spectrum or other developmental issues and help “them learn how to communicate in the way that they’re capable of.” As she looks back on her time at Eau Claire, she knows she made the right choice four years ago.
“To get honored and recognized for keeping up my GPA and still being someone on the court who’s viewed as a leader and then also getting to kind of put my time into other things outside of basketball, I think that’s exactly what I wanted out of my college experience,” she said. “... Those awards just highlight how awesome of an institution Eau Claire is.”
