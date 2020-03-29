College basketball: WSHS grad Hallee Hoeppner shines bright on and off the court

With a strong contingent of family and friends, it was a special moment for the whole Hoeppner family.

“It was super emotional for me as a coach just because I think so much of Hallee and I think so much of her family,” UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. “When you see one of your seniors rise to the occasion, and what I say all the time is players make plays. And those are the things you just remember as a coach. … Especially for her to do that in front of a bunch of people from her hometown was just awesome.”

The shot sent Eau Claire to its first WIAC championship game since 2009, where it would fall in a tight contest 52-50 against UW-Oshkosh two days later on March 2 that ended its season and Hoeppner’s career.

But the UW-L game was a great final moment in a career that will always be remembered for more than just basketball, one that was filled with highlights both on the hardwood and in the classroom.