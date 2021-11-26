College basketball: Winona State women still unbeaten

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Winona State University women's basketball team kept its unbeaten season alive with a 56-45 victory over Washburn (Kan.) on Friday.

The Warriors (4-0) outscored the Ichabods 18-6 in the third quarter to erase a nine-point halftime deficit.

Caitlin Riley scored 12 points and teammate Ava Sergio 11 for Winona State. Riley made 5 of 9 shots from the floor, and Sergio went 5-for-10 with Riley making two of the Warriors four 3-pointers.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Minnesota State-Moorhead 76, Winona State 67

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Junior guard Alec Rosner scored 23 points for the Warriors in th eopening game of the Microtel Thanksgiving Classic.

Rosner made all four attempts from the 3-point line and was 8-for-12 from the floor.

The Warriors had a 36-29 halftime lead before the Dragons stormed back. Moorhead took its first lead at 56-54, and Winona State cut its deficit to one just one time the rest of the game.

Devin Whitelow added 11 points for Winona State, which also received eight points and five rebounds from Owen King and seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds from Luke Martens.

