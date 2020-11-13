College basketball: Winona State men's, women's schedules released

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Friday released schedules for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, which begin Jan. 2.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teams will play only conference opponents and only one opponent per week with back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same venue.
The Winona State men's and women's teams will host Southwest Minnesota State (Jan. 8 and 9), Wayne State (Jan. 29 and 30), Minnesota State-Mankato (Feb. 5 and 6) and Upper Iowa (Feb. 19 and 20).
They will play on the road against Minnesota-Duluth (Jan. 2 and 3), Sioux Falls (Jan. 15 and 16), Augustana (Jan. 22 and 23) and Concordia (Feb. 12 and 13).
Winona State is "currently evaluating attendance policies for home contests and more information will be available in the coming weeks," according to a release.
