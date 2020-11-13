 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball: Winona State men's, women's schedules released
0 comments

College basketball: Winona State men's, women's schedules released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Friday released schedules for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, which begin Jan. 2.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teams will play only conference opponents and only one opponent per week with back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same venue.

The Winona State men's and women's teams will host Southwest Minnesota State (Jan. 8 and 9), Wayne State (Jan. 29 and 30), Minnesota State-Mankato (Feb. 5 and 6) and Upper Iowa (Feb. 19 and 20).

They will play on the road against Minnesota-Duluth (Jan. 2 and 3), Sioux Falls (Jan. 15 and 16), Augustana (Jan. 22 and 23) and Concordia (Feb. 12 and 13).

Winona State is "currently evaluating attendance policies for home contests and more information will be available in the coming weeks," according to a release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
College

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

Tom Izzo has COVID-19. The Michigan State athletic department announced the Hall of Fame men's basketball coach tested positive Monday morning with a daily antigen test. A PCR test confirmed the presumptive positive. Izzo, 65, has been outspoken and one of the state's biggest proponents for wearing a mask, helping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state spread the message since April. "This ...

Jeff Gordon: Fans must wonder if COVID-19 will ruin college hoops season
College

Jeff Gordon: Fans must wonder if COVID-19 will ruin college hoops season

College basketball fans are getting restless. Their usual fall excitement is giving way to autumn anxiety. News about the 2020-21 season comes in dribs and drabs, little teases that keep them engaged. Any enthusiasm is tempered by COVID-19 realities — such as Monday's announcement that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo contracted the virus. His symptoms are mild, so he should return after missing ...

markus allen
College

MARKUS ALLEN

Wide receiver Markus Allen became the first UW recruit to make his oral commitment during the 2020 season when he announced on Nov. 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News