College basketball: Winona State men's top player enters transfer portal

On Wednesday afternoon, Winona State junior Alec Rosner announced he would be entering the transfer portal and exploring “a new potential opportunity” in a post on Twitter.

Rosner will be completing his degree this spring and will be immediately eligible at a new school as a graduate transfer.

The junior guard was one of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s top players this past winter, earning first-team all-conference. With 18.8 points per game, Rosner had the fourth-best scoring average in the conference, also finishing ninth in field goal percentage at 49.3%.

Rosner’s 36-point performance on Jan. 28 against UMary was the third-highest single game total in the NSIC and one of the top 10 performances in WSU history, though it was just one of three 30-plus point performances on the season.

He also finished second on the team with 4.3 rebounds per game and tied for second with 25 steals.

Another Warriors junior announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, as junior guard Nick Klug made a similar post on Twitter.

Klug played in 24 of the team’s 26 games in a reserve role, averaging 12 minutes per game and 4.7 points per game.

Twice this winter the junior scored in double digits, with a 15-point performance against UMary on November 27 and a 16-point game against MSU Moorhead on January 21.

