College basketball: Winona State men cancel trio of games due to COVID-19

The Winona State men’s basketball team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to the cancellation of three games so far.
On Wednesday, the school’s athletic department announced that the team’s games on Dec. 17, 18 and 20 were all canceled. None of the three will be rescheduled, and all three will be ruled no-contests.
For two of those games, there are potential Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference standings implications. The Warriors were set to play Wayne State College on Friday and No. 23 Augustana on Saturday, with both games at McCown Gymnasium in Winona.
Both of those teams sit at 4-1 in conference play, compared to WSU’s 2-3 record. Overall, the Warriors are 6-4 this season.
The third cancellation was a non-conference road matchup against Michigan Tech.
Winona State’s women’s basketball schedule remains unaffected, and the Warriors women will face off against Wayne State College at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Augustana at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at McCown Gymnasium.
The WSU women’s team is 4-5 overall, including 1-4 in conference play, and looks to snap a five-game losing streak against the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2) on Friday.
