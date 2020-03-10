College basketball: Winona's Hallee Hoeppner wins WIAC award

Winona Senior High School graduate and UW-Eau Claire senior Hallee Hoeppner has been selected as recipient of the WIAC’s Judy Kruckman Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Award and has also named one of 10 finalists for the Jostens Trophy, which is presented annually to the top student-athletes in NCAA Division III men’s and women’s basketball.

Hoeppner boasts a 3.83 grade-point average and is majoring in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in psychology. She is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and been recognized on UW-Eau Claire’s Dean’s List numerous semesters. In 2019, Hoeppner received the Dean’s Excellence in Student Leadership Award and was nominated for the Blugold Super Six Award.

Hoeppner led the Blugolds (18-10) by averaging 14.5 points per game and tied for the team lead by averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.

She shot 50 percent from the floor (142-for-284) and 34.8 percent (34-for-92) from the 3-point line. Her 36-point performance this season against UW-Stout ranks as the second-best in program history.

Hoeppner is an All-WIAC first-teamer for the second straight season after receiving conference player of the year and D3hoops.com All-America Fourth-Team recognition last year.

Hoeppner is a member of UW-Eau Claire’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has served as a student researcher in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Lab. She has volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club, Camp Campus, Blugold Brain Injury Group, Community Partners, Chippewa Valley Aphasia Camp and Aphasia Interaction Initiative. Hoeppner has worked as a behavior technician at Integrated Development Services and a front desk receptionist in the Department of Education Studies.

