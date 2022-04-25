College basketball: Former WSU guard Rosner announces transfer destination

On Sunday afternoon, former Winona State men’s basketball guard Alec Rosner announced he would be transferring to Western Illinois University in a post on Twitter.

The transfer will mark a step up for the Appleton, Wis. native as he will compete at the Division 1 level with WIU after spending the first three seasons of his career at the Division 2 level with the Warriors.

Rosner announced his intention to transfer in early March. He will be completing his degree this spring and will be immediately eligible for the Leathernecks as a graduate transfer.

As a junior, Rosner was one of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s top players this past winter, earning first-team all-conference. With 18.8 points per game, he had the fourth-best scoring average in the conference, also finishing ninth in field goal percentage at 49.3%.

Rosner’s 36-point performance on Jan. 28 against UMary was the third-highest single game total in the NSIC and one of the top 10 performances in WSU history, though it was just one of three 30-plus point performances on the season.

He also finished second on the team with 4.3 rebounds per game and tied for second with 25 steals.

Western Illinois finished .500 overall last season with a 16-16 record, going 7-11 in Summit League play to finish sixth out of 10 teams in the regular season. The Leathernecks lost 80-68 against Oral Roberts in their first round game in the Summit League Tournament, then wrapped up their season with an 80-54 loss against UTEP in the first round of The Basketball Classic.

The Leathernecks return their top player in guard Trenton Massner, who averaged 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game as a junior to lead the team in all five stats.

WIU loses its next two top scorers, though the team returns three starters in total.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

