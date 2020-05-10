Chip Scoggins: If you don't want Gophers to cut sports, buckle up for big changes

No AD wants to cut sports. That draconian measure already has started elsewhere with Cincinnati dropping men’s soccer and Old Dominion eliminating wrestling because of the pandemic. They won’t be alone, especially if the football season gets disrupted.

This crisis seems to shift by the day, so predicting with any certainty how things will look by June even is nearly impossible. And with 130 FBS schools spread over 10 conferences, plus independents, we’ll see schools opening for business on different timelines. We can talk ourselves in circles going over every possible football scenario.

What’s clear though is that mounting revenue loss will force athletic departments to make the decisions they fear the most. Do they maintain their same number of sports but reduce spending by squeezing budgets across the board? Or do they make the tough choice of eliminating some nonrevenue sports?

For now, Coyle’s plan is to cut costs by enacting pay reductions and budget trims of 10% to 15% per sport, among other measures. And every program should make sacrifices. But this gets tricky for Coyle because football is a cash cow that supports other sports. The Gophers can’t afford to weaken that operation, considering all the momentum P.J. Fleck has generated with an 11-win season, recruiting successes and the program’s growth potential as a revenue source.