Big Ten postpones fall sports, including football indefinitely

As for the other four Power Five conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference — consensus on the season was difficult to find.

The ACC and SEC are firmly in the camp that favors playing in the fall, and coaches and officials from both leagues voiced that opinion. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease expert who chairs the ACC’s medical advisory team, told the Sports Business Daily that he believes football can be played safely this fall.

“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe. Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes,” he said. “Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”

The Big 12 members were split on the decision, according to reports, with Texas officials pushing to play this fall.

Massachusetts, an FBS independent, announced Tuesday that it is canceling its fall football season and will attempt to play next spring. The Minutemen became the 27th FBS school to opt out of the fall season, joining the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West, Connecticut (independent) and Old Dominion (Conference USA).

