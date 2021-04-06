April 6 College sports roundup: Winona State drops rare consecutive home games

The No. 13 ranked Winona State softball team dropped consecutive games at Maynard R. Johnson Field for the first time since 2018, as they were swept 3-1, 11-2 (5) by MSU-Mankato in a Tuesday doubleheader.

The day started with an eye on history as senior starter Jordyn Kleman looked to tie Cyndy Schubbe’s all-time wins record at 85. But the Mavericks — ranked No. 20 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — struck for two runs on a two-run home run from Madi Neumann in the second inning, before adding another run in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Kleman (10-2) bounced back by retiring 14 of the next 17 hitters to cap off a complete game effort. The La Crosse Logan High School graduate finished with a final line of three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.

The three runs turned out to be more than enough for Mankato (14-4, 4-2) starter Mackenzie Ward, who kept the Warriors (16-4, 5-3) off-balance throughout, thanks to a nasty offspeed and high heat combination. Ward retired the first nine batters of the game in order and didn’t allow a hit until WSU freshman Sam Keller led off the fifth with a single. She finished with an eye-popping 13 strikeouts.

The Warriors had their chances late in the game, however.