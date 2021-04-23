April 22 College sports roundup: Kleman, Pautz lead Warriors to sweep; SMU baseball stays hot

St. Paul, Minn. — The No. 20 ranked Winona State softball team started a daunting stretch of three NSIC doubleheaders in four days in dominating fashion on Thursday, thanks to starters Jordyn Kleman and Liz Pautz.
The two pitchers combined to allow just one run on seven hits in 14 innings to help the Warriors sweep Concordia-St. Paul 2-0, 7-1 to run WSU's win streak to eight. Libby Neveau powered the offense, homering three times in the two games.
Kleman conceded just three singles and allowed just one Golden Bear past first base to pick up her fifth shutout and 14th win of the season.
Katie Kolb hit a solo home run in the first, while Neveau hit her first of the day in the second to give the Warriors all the offense they would need.
Pautz had a three-run lead before she stepped into the circle, thanks to a two-run double from Rylee Stout — who would come around to score on Neveau's RBI single.
Ali Nowak made it 5-0 with her two-RBI single in the second, while Neveau hit solo home runs in the fifth and seventh.
It was more than enough run support for Pautz, who retired seven straight to open up the game. She struck out seven, while allowing just one run on four hits to pick up her ninth win of the season.
The Warriors (25-6, 14-4) continue their road trip with a doubleheader against St. Cloud State 1 p.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
SMU stays hot, sweeps Macalester
The Saint Mary's baseball team continued their hot play, sweeping Macalester 7-4, 7-0 at Max Molock Field to win their sixth straight and 11th of their past 12 games overall.
Game 1 saw seven different players record their seven hits and two pitchers — James Green and Addison Hochevar — combined to keep the Scots at bay.
Macalester plated the game's first run in the top of the second inning, but the Cardinals promptly responded with four runs in their half of the frame.
Cameron Weber had an RBI double and Trevon VanEgtern recorded the first of his two RBI to score another run, and Saint Mary's took advantage of two errors to grab a 4-1 lead.
Van Egtern other RBI came on a SAC fly as part of a three-run sixth-inning that made it 7-3. Green picked up his first win of the season allowing three runs on four eight hits in 4⅓ innings.
Luke Gilbertson was the star in Game 2 for the Cardinals.
The junior right-hander scattered six Macalester hits over the course of nine innings to toss his first collegiate complete game shutout.
A five-run seventh gave SMU the necessary breathing room for Gilbertson to finish off the complete game effort.
The Cardinals (18-8, 12-5) are back in action this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders against St. Olaf. Saint Mary's and St. Olaf will play two conference games at Max Molock Field on Saturday, before heading to Northfield, Minn., for a nine-inning conference game and a seven-inning nonconference contest. Both doubleheaders are slated to start at 1 p.m.