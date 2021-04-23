April 22 College sports roundup: Kleman, Pautz lead Warriors to sweep; SMU baseball stays hot

St. Paul, Minn. — The No. 20 ranked Winona State softball team started a daunting stretch of three NSIC doubleheaders in four days in dominating fashion on Thursday, thanks to starters Jordyn Kleman and Liz Pautz.

The two pitchers combined to allow just one run on seven hits in 14 innings to help the Warriors sweep Concordia-St. Paul 2-0, 7-1 to run WSU's win streak to eight. Libby Neveau powered the offense, homering three times in the two games.

Kleman conceded just three singles and allowed just one Golden Bear past first base to pick up her fifth shutout and 14th win of the season.

Katie Kolb hit a solo home run in the first, while Neveau hit her first of the day in the second to give the Warriors all the offense they would need.

Pautz had a three-run lead before she stepped into the circle, thanks to a two-run double from Rylee Stout — who would come around to score on Neveau's RBI single.

Ali Nowak made it 5-0 with her two-RBI single in the second, while Neveau hit solo home runs in the fifth and seventh.

It was more than enough run support for Pautz, who retired seven straight to open up the game. She struck out seven, while allowing just one run on four hits to pick up her ninth win of the season.